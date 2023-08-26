Neil Patrick Harris to Guest Star in PETER PAN GOES WRONG at the Ahmanson Theatre

Broadway's “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” is thrilled to welcome Tony Award-winner Neil Patrick Harris, who follows Bradley Whitford (through August 27) and Daniel Dae Kim (August 30 – September 10) as special guest star for performances from September 12 to 17 as the smash hit comedy extends for final week at Center Theatre Group at the Ahmanson Theatre.

Tickets for the extension September 12 to 17 are on sale at the link below!

Harris appears in the role of Francis, a member of the 'Cornley Drama Society' who portrays The Narrator in “Peter Pan,” as he did during the recent Broadway run of “Peter Pan Goes Wrong.” Among many theatrical credits, Neil Patrick Harris won a Tony Award for his performance as Hedwig in the Broadway production of “Hedwig and The Angry Inch” and is the author of the New York Times bestselling fiction series, “The Magic Misfits.”

Currently in the special guest role of Francis are Emmy winner Bradley Whitford (through August 27) of “The West Wing” and “The Handmaid's Tale,” followed by Daniel Dae Kim (August 30 to September 10), star of “Hawaii 5-0,” “Lost,” and “The Good Doctor.”

“Peter Pan Goes Wrong,” Mischief's international comedy sensation, came to Los Angeles directly from its limited Broadway engagement and, now with the announcement of Neil Patrick Harris, must close September 17. Tickets and information are available at the link below.

“I am elated to be welcoming Neil Patrick Harris back to Center Theatre Group, who throughout his career has been a remarkable friend to the theatre,” said Producing Director Douglas C. Baker. “This will mark his third engagement with Center Theatre Group, having appeared in the very first Los Angeles engagement of 'Rent' at the Ahmanson Theatre and later in the world premiere of Jon Robin Baitz's 'The Paris Letter' at the Kirk Douglas Theatre. We are thrilled to be able to announce an extension week with Neil returning to his most recent Broadway triumph.”

Audiences are in for an awfully big adventure as the team behind the Tony Award-winning global hit “The Play That Goes Wrong,” which played at the Ahmanson in 2019, brings its trademark comic mayhem to the J.M. Barrie classic “Peter Pan.” Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring stunts.

The Cornley Drama Society returns to the Ahmanson, battling technical hitches, flying mishaps, and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M. Barrie's much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

The cast of “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” in Los Angeles features Ryan Vincent Anderson as Gill, Matthew Cavendish as Max, Harry Kershaw as Francis, Chris Leask as Trevor, Henry Lewis as Robert, Ellie Morris as Lucy, Charlie Russell as Sandra, Jonathan Sayer as Dennis, Henry Shields as Chris, Greg Tannahill as Jonathan, and Nancy Zamit as Annie. The company is completed by Stephen James Anthony, Blair Baker, Bartley Booz, and Brenann Stacker.

“Peter Pan Goes Wrong” is directed by Adam Meggido, with set designs by Simon Scullion, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Matt Haskins, sound by Ella Wahlström, and original music by Richard Baker and Rob Falconer.

“Peter Pan Goes Wrong” made its premiere at the Pleasance Theatre in London in December 2013. After a U.K. Tour in 2014, the production transferred to the West End's Apollo Theatre for a Christmas season run in 2015 and returned to the West End the following year for another Christmas season run from October 2016. The play was also adapted into a one-hour television special, which was broadcast on December 31, 2016, on BBC One. The play made its North American premiere in 2022 at the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, Canada and will launch a new U.K. tour later this year.

“Peter Pan Goes Wrong” just completed its limited Broadway engagement at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, produced by Kevin McCollum, Kenny Wax, Stage Presence, and Catherine Schreiber.

Mischief's Tony Award-winning Broadway hit “The Play That Goes Wrong,” opened in March 2017 at the Lyceum Theatre running longer than any other play that debuted in the 2017/2018 Season. After 737 performances the production moved to New World Stages where the show continues to play to packed houses. The North American Tour was one of the most successful Broadway play tours of the past 20 years.

“Peter Pan Goes Wrong” was nominated for Best New Comedy at the Olivier Awards and has joyfully wowed critics across the U.K.

ABOUT MISCHIEF

Mischief Theatre Ltd. was founded in 2008 by a group of acting graduates of LAMDA and began as an improvised comedy group. Mischief performs across the UK and internationally with original scripted and improvised work and also has a programme of workshops. The company is owned and controlled by its original members and is led by a creative group and its directors Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer.

Mischief shows can currently be watched all over the globe with their award-winning smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong currently playing in London and New York. Following its West End premiere Peter Pan Goes Wrong was nominated for Best New Comedy at the Olivier Awards, and in July 2023 closed on Broadway where it won a Drama Desk Award. Other hit stage comedies include The Comedy About A Bank Robbery (which played in London for four years) and Groan Ups, both currently performed across Europe. Mischief's latest West End production Magic Goes Wrong closed in London in March 2022 after a limited engagement, continuing to wow critics and audiences across the UK until the UK tour ended in May 2022. Returning to their comedy roots Mischief took three shows to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2022, Mischief Movie Night and two new shows Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle and Charlie Russell Aims To Please. Following sold out success in Edinburgh Charlie Russell Aims To Please performed in London for one night only in December 2022. Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle embarked on a very limited UK Tour January - March 2023, which included four West End performances. A new production Good Luck, Studio opened October 2022 in the UK at the Mercury Theatre, Colchester before a short tour to Salisbury and Guildford.

In 2017 Mischief Theatre Ltd. and Kenny Wax & Stage Presence, the producers of all the company's West End productions, formed Mischief Worldwide Ltd. to manage the rights to all Mischief projects in all artforms. Mischief Worldwide Ltd., based in London, licenses copyrights, trademarks and other Mischief properties to producers, distributors, publishers and others around the world.

Mischief was first seen on television in the Royal Variety Performance of 2015 and subsequently in two BBC One Christmas specials, Peter Pan Goes Wrong (2016) and A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong (2017). In 2018 Mischief Worldwide Ltd. and the Anthology Group formed Mischief Screen Ltd., an independent TV production company headed by CEO Hilary Strong. Their Royal Television Society award-winning BBC One series The Goes Wrong Show aired in December 2019 with a Christmas special, further episodes in early 2020, and a hit Nativity Goes Wrong Christmas special in 2020. The second BBC series aired in September 2021 on BBC One and iPlayer where the gang tackled a Downton-esque family saga and a US-style prison break drama, with predictably disastrous results. All shows can be watched on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

All the companies develop, create and perform under the single name of Mischief. Mischief is developing new works of comedy for theatre, TV, film and other media. MischiefComedy.com

Center Theatre Group, one of the nation's preeminent arts and cultural organizations, is Los Angeles' leading not-for-profit theatre company, which, under the leadership of Artistic Director Snehal Desai, Managing Director / CEO Meghan Pressman, and Producing Director Douglas C. Baker, programs seasons at the 736-seat Mark Taper Forum and 1,600 to 2,100-seat Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles, and the 317-seat Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. In addition to presenting and producing the broadest range of theatrical entertainment in the country, Center Theatre Group is one of the country's leading producers of ambitious new works through commissions and world premiere productions and a leader in interactive community engagement and education programs that reach across generations, demographics, and circumstances to serve Los Angeles. Founded in 1967, Center Theatre Group was led by Founding Artistic Director Gordon Davidson until 2005 when Michael Ritchie was the artistic director until his retirement in 2021; Snehal Desai was appointed the organization's next artistic director in 2023. Center Theatre Group has produced more than 700 productions across its three stages, including such iconic shows as “Zoot Suit;” “Angels in America;” “The Kentucky Cycle;” “Biloxi Blues;” “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992;” “Children of a Lesser God;” “Curtains;” “The Drowsy Chaperone;” “9 to 5: The Musical;” and “Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo.”

Bank of America is Center Theatre Group's 2022 – 2023 Season Sponsor. Bank of America believes in the power of the arts to help economies thrive, to educate and enrich societies, and to create greater cultural understanding. For more than 20 years, the company has supported Center Theatre Group's innovative Education and Community Partnerships programs as well as world-class productions. Bank of America is also an instrumental supporter in accelerating Center Theatre Group's commitment to becoming an anti-racist, equitable, diverse, and inclusive organization.

