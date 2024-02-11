Necromancers of The Public Domain Returns With BROADWAY RACKETEERS

The performance will be held on February 29 at 7pm at Caveat.

By: Feb. 11, 2024

Theater of the Apes, Library Futures & The Engelberg Center on Innovation Law & Policy will pluck a long-forgotten volume from the shelves of the New York Society Library to resurrect as a one-night-only low budget variety show.

The selection for this event will be BROADWAY RACKETEERS by "Vaudeville" John O'Connor (1928).

The performance will be held on February 29 at 7pm at Caveat, 21 A Clinton St, NYC NY 10002. Advance tickets are on sale now at the button below.

The cast features: Queen of the Apes, Ayun Halliday (Creative, Not Famous / The East Village Inky), Nick Balaban (Hello, Cruel World / Blues Clues), Ellia Bisker & Heather Cole (Charming Disaster / Funkrust Brass Band), Bryce Edwards (The Bryce Edwards Frivolity Hour), and Dejen Tesfagiorgis (Deja Deja Comedy)

Additional amusements will be courtesy of Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes and dancer Yuka Kameda. This event also serves as a kick-off advocacy event to establish a National Public Domain Day.

The event will provide cheap drinks and light Snacks. 21+. $15 admission.

To read BROADWAY RACKETEERS for free online, visit https://bit.ly/racketeersread.




