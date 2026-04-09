Nationwide Events To Mark 60th Anniversary Of THE SIP-IN AT JULIUS’ BAR

The 60th anniversary of the historic Sip-In at Julius’ Bar in New York City will be commemorated with a nationwide activation recognizing one of the earliest documented LGBTQ civil rights actions. Events will take place across the country, including gatherings at bars, community centers, and cultural institutions honoring early activists who challenged discrimination in public spaces. The anchor event will be held in Manhattan with additional participation in cities including Los Angeles, Madison, and St. Louis.

The 60th anniversary of the historic Sip-In at Julius’ Bar in New York City will be commemorated on Tuesday, April 21, 2026 with a nationwide activation honoring one of the earliest documented LGBTQ civil rights actions. The anchor event will take place at Julius’ Bar, located at 159 West 10th Street in Greenwich Village, beginning at 6:00 p.m., followed by a real-time nationwide virtual gathering at 7:00 p.m. EST. Additional events will be held in cities including Los Angeles, Madison, St. Louis, and New York.

The commemoration is co-presented by the NYC LGBTQ Historic Sites Project and Julius’ Bar, with promotional support from the American LGBTQ+ Museum, the LGBTQ+ Heritage Alliance, and the Stonewall National Museum, Archives, & Library. Activist Randy Wicker, who witnessed the original 1966 Sip-In, will address attendees at the New York event and be joined virtually by participants nationwide.

“Julius' bar is a place you can visit and viscerally connect with history. We're thrilled to have solidarity locations across the country join us in commemorating the Sip-In's 60th anniversary and the queer community's First Amendment right to peaceably assemble. Together, we celebrate LGBTQ history by reminding us that collective action makes change possible,” said Amanda Davis, Executive Director of the NYC LGBTQ Historic Sites Project.

“It's a privilege and a responsibility to be the steward of a place so important to American and LGBTQ history. The events of the 1966 Sip-In here at Julius' resonated across the country and inspired countless others to stand proud for their rights,” said Helen Buford, owner of Julius’ Bar.

“The June L. Mazer Lesbian Archives is proud to participate in the 60th anniversary of the Sip-In. At a time when our community faces renewed challenges, coming together in resilience and solidarity reminds us of the power in our collective resistance,” said Kymn Goldstein, Executive Director of The June L. Mazer Lesbian Archives.

In 1966, members of the Mattachine Society organized a challenge to discriminatory policies enforced by the New York State Liquor Authority, which allowed bars to lose their licenses for serving LGBTQ patrons. Activists entered several establishments and identified themselves as gay, expecting to be refused service. At Julius’ Bar, a bartender denied them drinks upon hearing this, an act captured by the press and later referred to as the “Sip-In.”

The Sip-In became a key moment in pre-Stonewall LGBTQ history, contributing to the eventual growth of licensed gay bars and the recognition of LGBTQ people’s right to gather in public spaces.

The NYC LGBTQ Historic Sites Project, founded in 2015, documents and promotes historic sites connected to LGBTQ history across New York City, with an interactive map featuring more than 500 locations spanning from the 17th century to 2000.