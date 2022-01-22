National Tour of THE PROM Postpones Performances at Hippodrome Theatre

The National Tour of The Prom has indefinitely postponed their remaining performances of the show at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, Maryland according to CBS Baltimore and the Hippodrome Theatre itself. The musical announced that there are multiple cases of Covid-19 within the company, causing the cancellations. The Prom was set to play eight total performances at the Hippodrome from January 18th through the 23rd. However, five out of the eight shows were unfortunately postponed.

The statement from the Hippodrome Theatre's website states, "We regret to inform you that all remaining performances of The Prom (January 21- 23, 2022) at the Hippodrome Theatre have been postponed due to positive COVID cases within the company of The Prom. We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this scheduling change has caused ticket holders.

Please hold onto your tickets while we work to reschedule these performances. There is no other action needed on your part at this time. Details will be sent to you by email as soon as they're available."

The national tour is set to play next at The Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis, Missouri from January 25th through February 6th.

The tour stars Kaden Kearney (they/them) as "Emma, High School Student, Banned from The Prom," Kalyn West as "Alyssa Greene, Head of Student Council with a Secret," Courtney Balan as "Tony Award Winner Dee Dee Allen," Patrick Wetzel as "Drama Desk Award Winner Barry Glickman," Emily Borromeo as "Angie Dickinson, Broadway Chorine," Bud Weber as "Trent Oliver, Esteemed Julliard Graduate/Cater Waiter," Sinclair Mitchell as "Mr. Hawkins, High School Principal," Ashanti J'Aria as "Mrs. Greene, President of the PTA" and Shavey Brown as "Sheldon Saperstein, Broadway's Press Agent with a Plan."

