Nancy Pelosi, Alexandra Billings, Margaret Cho, Billy Eichner, and More Join The Stonewall Inn Safe Spaces Virtual Event

Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora present The Stonewall Inn Safe Spaces Concert for The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI), the official non-profit of The Stonewall Inn. The concert event, which will serve as The Stonewall Inn's official PRIDE kick-off, will benefit The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative's Safe Spaces Community Partners, which are LGBTQA+ Centers in select areas across the country.

Spaces certification will identify and designate entertainment venues, food and beverage locations, stores, businesses, and other public venues, as Safe Spaces for LGBTQA+ members of the community. The standards and certification process will be designed by the community in some of the most challenging areas in the country to be LGBTQA+ and by some of the most marginalized individuals in the LGBTQA+ community.

The event will feature musical performances and appearances from a diverse group of members of the LGBTQA+ community, activists, influencers, and allies, including - Desmond is Amazing, Laith Ashley, Lance Bass, Alexandra Billings, Pierre Boo, Sophia Bush, Alyson Cambridge, Nicky Champa, Margaret Cho, Garrett Clayton, Chelsea Clinton, Jackie Cox, Alex Blue Davis, Lea DeLaria Donna De Lory, André De Shields, Fran Drescher, Billy Eichner, Morgan Fairchild, Brita Filter, Harper Grae, Niki Haris, Perez Hilton, Kiesza, Michelle Kwan, Amanda Lepore, Lorna Luft, Debra Messing, Julianne Moore, Beto O'Rourke, Andreas Moss, Amy Poehler, Randy Rainbow, Lisa Remey, Omar Sharif, Jr, Leo Sheng, Jordin Sparks, Reneé Taylor, Justin Teodoro, Sasha Velour, Martha Wash, Rita Wilson with remarks by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Many more announced soon.

All proceeds from the event will go to helping raise funds and awareness for Community Partner LGBTQA+ centers and safe spaces as they reopen physically. The Community Partners who will be helping build out The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative Safe Spaces designation process across the country are:

· The Borderland Rainbow Center, El Paso, Texas

· Just Us at Oasis Center, Nashville, Tennessee

· The Magic City Acceptance Center, Birmingham, Alabama

· The Gulf Coast Equality Council, Gulfport/Biloxi, Mississippi

· The Utah Pride Center, Salt Lake City

· Kansas City Center for Inclusion, Kansas City, MO

"The Stonewall Inn is one of the original safe spaces, and it's important that we create more Safe Spaces for the LGBTQA+ community across the country," said Kurt Kelly, Owner of The Stonewall Inn. "It is so wonderful to see this amazing group of people come together to support our fundraising effort."

"We need to make sure that public venues, stores, business, etc. that say they are LGBTQA+ friendly and a safe space for the community are putting in the work and have the policies, procedures, and training to make sure they truly are a safe and affirming space for our community" stated Stacy Lentz CEO, The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative and Co-Owner of the Stonewall Inn. "We are deeply grateful to everyone who is participating in this call to action."

The Stonewall Inn has long been a global beacon of hope and is seen as one of the original safe spaces and community centers for the LGBTQA+ community for over 50 years. The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative is inspired by the struggles and ideals of the LGBTQA+ rights movement born from the Stonewall Inn Rebellion of 1969. Through awareness campaigns, educational programming, fundraising, and candid public dialogue, The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative supports grassroots organizations and marginalized communities across the globe with a focus on those where progress toward equality has been slow and spreading the Stonewall Inn Legacy to places where it is most needed.

Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora (in association with Tim Guinee) have been producing virtual fundraising events to help various NYC institutions as they struggle to survive the pandemic. Past events have included Save Birdland, The Save West Bank Café Christmas Day Telethon, and most recently, The York Theatre's Musical of Musicals (the musical)! The three events have collectively raised over 1M in the last five months.

The Stonewall Inn Safe Spaces Concert is also produced by Victoria Varela.

Poster art was created by Illustrator and Designer Justin Teodoro.

*List of performers and appearances is subject to change.