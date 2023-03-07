NYYS Orchestra Takes To The Stage At Carnegie Hall For The First Time Since Winning A Grammy

When the New York Youth Symphony Orchestra takes to the stage at Carnegie Hall on Sunday, March 19th at 2:00pm, it will be unlike any other time they walked on the stage before. This time, they will performing for the first time as Grammy winners. At this year's Grammy Awards, Music Director Michael Repper and the Orchestra won Best Orchestral Performance, becoming the first-ever youth orchestra to win in that category.



"Winning a Grammy was something I never really thought was possible," explained Mr. Repper. "So when they called our name and we beat out top orchestras like the LA Phil and the Berlin Phil, I was completely blown away."



Joined by pianist Michelle Cann, the soloist on the Grammy-winning album, this upcoming concert at Carnegie Hall is going to be very special. Not only this is the first time the orchestra is performing since their Grammy win, but this will also be the first time playing with Ms. Cann since the recording of the album.



"Playing at Carnegie Hall is special enough, then add in the fact that we are playing together for the first time since the Grammy win and joined by Michelle, it would be a miracle if I can hold it together," added Mr. Repper. The concert will also feature a piece by Florence Price - one of the composers highlighted on our album. This will also be the first time that Sighting the Swallow by Bobby Ge, a First Music commission and World Premiere will be performed.



The full repertoire for the afternoon is:



Bobby Ge: Sighting the Swallow (First Music commission and World Premiere)

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 54

- featuring Michelle Cann, piano

Florence Price: Symphony No. 1 in E minor

Founded in 1963, the NYYS is internationally recognized for its award-winning and innovative educational programs for talented young musicians. It was awarded the 2023 Grammy for Best Orchestral Performance - Classical, the first youth orchestra to win a Grammy in this category. As the premier independent music education organization for ensemble training in the New York metropolitan area, the NYYS has provided over 7,000 music students unparalleled opportunities to perform at world-class venues including Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Joe's Pub, and The Times Center, and to study with world-renowned artists. Beyond the instruction from accomplished musicians, students gain valuable life skills - commitment, discipline, focus, collaboration - and friendships that last a lifetime.