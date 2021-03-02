NYTW Gala Celebrating the 25th Anniversary Of RENT Premieres Tonight with Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Idina Menzel, and More!

New York Theatre Workshop's 2021 Annual Gala, celebrating the Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Rent, premieres tonight, Tuesday March 2, 2021 at 8PM EST and will remain available to stream through March 6, 2021 at 8PM EST. Learn more about how to watch by visiting NYTW's website.

This virtual celebration of RENT and its impact on the collective cultural consciousness will feature a selection of iconic songs by some of today's most beloved recording and theatre artists, exclusive content uncovering how RENT came to life, and reflections on the driving force of Jonathan's legacy in the American theatre.

Watch the trailer below!

The evening will feature appearances by original NYTW cast members Gilles Chiasson, Taye Diggs, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Rodney Hicks, Kristen Lee Kelly, Idina Menzel, Aiko Nakasone, Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Fredi Walker-Brown & Byron Utley, as well as Sebastian Arcelus, Annaleigh Ashford, Martha Banta, Adam Chanler-Berat, Linda Chapman, Nicholas Christopher, Paul Clay, Wilson Cruz, Brandon Victor Dixon, Wendy Ettinger, Stephen Graham, Michael Greif, Janet Harckham, Jeremy O. Harris, Neil Patrick Harris, Victoria Leacock Hoffman, Joe Iconis, Christopher Jackson, Mariko Kojima, Julie Larson, Tamika Lawrence, The Lazours, Telly Leung, Kamilah Marshall, Kevin McCollum, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anaïs Mitchell, Shakina Nayfack, James C. Nicola, Eva Noblezada, Dael Orlandersmith, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Councilmember Carlina Rivera, Jai Rodriguez, Jeffrey Seller, Rona Siddiqui, Leigh Silverman, Ali Stroker, Ephraim Sykes, Bernie Telsey, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Tracie Thoms, Ivo van Hove, Tom Viola, Tim Weil, Angela Wendt, Marlies Yearby, Marcus Paul James and more.

The evening will also feature a special segment with over 130 RENT alums from productions around the world, including Jordan Fisher, Josh Grisetti, Brennin Hunt, Amber Iman, Amy Spanger, Taylor Trensch, Mike Wartella & many more, as well as an original composition by Pasek and Paul.

The evening's program will be directed by Andy Señor Jr. (RENT, Holiday Inn) and feature musical supervision by Stephen Oremus (Frozen, Kinky Boots) and musical direction by Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman, Fly). The event is produced in association with Heredia Vision with platinum sponsorship from Select Equity, Stephen Graham and TodayTix.

The event was announced back in January, on the date of the 25th Anniversary of RENT's first performance off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop.