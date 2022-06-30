NYC's First Day Time High School Dance Training Program To Open September 2022

Opening in September 2022, The School at MMAC is a new pilot training program for High School students to explore a multidisciplinary dance curriculum, as well as voice and acting, during the school day. The only program of its kind in New York City, the Kanyok Arts Initiative, led by Broadway Veteran Laurie Kanyok, and Manhattan Youth Ballet, founded by Executive Artistic Director Rose Caiola will partner to realize this exciting initiative, changing the scope of dance education to meet the professional and collegiate demands of today.

Geared toward students, grades 9-12, and offered during the school day to complement a remote or alternative high school curriculum, The School at MMAC offers multi-disciplinary, intimate, and hands-on training from the industry's most experienced and sought-after teachers. Students will have daily access to an intensive dual track curriculum that offers a concentration in ballet technique and performance, or expand to also include modern, jazz, hip hop, tap, acting, voice and more. Both tracks will bridge young performers from the studio to the stage with a unique and collaborative training philosophy that offers students more tools, more focused time in the studio, and more one-on-one support to work towards their goals. Unmatched career and college guidance, audition workshops, performance and casting opportunities will also be offered all year long.

"As the demands of the professional industry continue to call for increased versatility in the next generation of performers, it is time to offer high school students a place to focus their training, and their goals and provide them with the tools and network to realize their dreams," explains Kanyok. "Merging the philosophy and curriculum of Kanyok Arts Initiative and the top-notch ballet training of the Manhattan Youth Ballet, this pilot program will invite faculty from both programs to offer more classes throughout the day in a codified curriculum that is not like anything else in or around the city."

"Whether new students of The School at MMAC want to focus their study in ballet technique and performance, or take a more multi-faceted approach to their training, we are thrilled to open our doors of the Manhattan Movement and Arts Center to host this pilot program and help to build a home for the artists of tomorrow while they complete their high school education," adds Caiola.

The School at MMAC is located at the Manhattan Movement and Arts Center, at 248 W 60th Street on Manhattan's upper west side.

For more information or to inquire about enrollment, visit https://kanyokartsinitiative.com/shool-mmac. Classes will begin in September.