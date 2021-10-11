NYC Musicians' Union, AFM Local 802, Announces Centennial Celebration

The NYC musicians' union (AFM Local 802) -- which represents musicians from the New York Philharmonic to the Met Opera to Broadway to all over NYC -- is celebrating its 100th birthday with live music and visits from top elected officials on Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 1pm to 5pm at the Naumburg Bandshell at Central Park, including a proclamation from the City of New York honoring Local 802 on its centennial.



Confirmed speakers include (in alphabetical order): NYC Central Labor Council President Vinny Alvarez; New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin; Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer; MOME Commissioner Anne del Castillo; New York State Assemblymember Dick Gottfried; New York State Senator Brad Hoylman; Local 802 President Adam Krauthamer; NYC City Councilmember Mark Levine; U.S. Congressman Jerry Nadler; New York State Assemblymember Danny O'Donnell; NYC City Councilmember Keith Powers; NYC City Councilmember Carlina Rivera; NYC City Councilmember Helen Rosenthal; New York State Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal; U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer; New York State Senator Jose Serrano; NYC City Councilmember Jimmy Van Bramer. More special guests are invited.



Musicians to perform: Combo Octubre with John Walsh; Scott Wendholt/Adam Kolker Quartet; Sweet Plantain; Russ Anixter's Hippie Big Band; Gotham Wind Symphony Brass Quintet; Van Davis.



Local 802 represents thousands of highly skilled musicians who drive New York City's thriving cultural and tourism economy. Its members -- who perform on Broadway, at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall and Radio City, in recording studios, as teaching artists, on late-night TV shows and in other televised bands, in hotels, clubs, festivals and venues across NYC -- are protected by collective bargaining agreements ensuring proper classification, fair treatment and a living wage. Read a history of Local 802 here.

Local 802 President Adam Krauthamer said: "As we celebrate Local 802's centennial, we are reminded of how live music is the heart of NYC. For 100 years, our union has sustained the incredible musicians who perform as the musical backdrop of this great city, and now as our city begins to recover and re-open, we want to thank our audiences who have stood behind us for a century as we look forward to our next 100 years."