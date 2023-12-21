NYC Department Of Cultural Affairs Advances Key Priorities And Makes Critical Cultural Invesments In 2023

In 2023 DCLA continued to work with the city's cultural sector to foster a more vibrant, equitable, and inclusive cultural community for all New Yorkers.

By: Dec. 21, 2023

POPULAR

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 1 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN Photo 2 Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN
Interview: Real-Life Married Couple Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Share the Stage in FIDDL Photo 3 Interview: Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Talk FIDDLER at Paper Mill
Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Photo 4 Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Stoll & More

NYC Department Of Cultural Affairs Advances Key Priorities And Makes Critical Cultural Invesments In 2023

NYC Department Of Cultural Affairs Advances Key Priorities And Makes Critical Cultural Invesments In 2023

Today, Commissioner Laurie Cumbo highlighted the accomplishments of the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) for 2023.

From advancing major cultural infrastructure and public art projects, to maintaining the city's record-high investments in cultural programming in every corner of the city, DCLA worked with its many public and private partners to build on the strengths of the cultural sector. As the largest funder of art and culture in America, DCLA under the Adams administration recognizes the essential role that art and culture play in the lives of New Yorkers, both as a pillar of the local economy and as a critical aspect of healthy, thriving communities.  

 

"This administration understands that New York isn't New York without its cultural community, and as a result we work tirelessly to support this indispensable part of our city" said Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo. "After two years in office, we're proud of our efforts to invest in a vibrant, equitable cultural sector that will continue to drive our economic recovery, while also serving to strengthen our social and community bonds in neighborhoods far and wide." 

 

Below are highlights and examples of the accomplishments DCLA made in 2023 in collaboration with partners citywide: 

 

DCLA's unique capital program invests city funding in construction, renovation, and equipment projects at cultural intuitions across the city. These critical upgrades expand access, grow audiences, and help to ensure NYC's cultural infrastructure remains the best in the world – an essential part of the city's status a cultural capital and magnet for visitors and talent from around the globe. This year, the city invested over $220 million in nearly 80 capital projects citywide, investments that Commissioner Cumbo highlighted as part of DCLA's second annual Five Borough Tour. Throughout late summer and fall, the agency made stops at New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx, the Queens Museum in Queens, Sesame Flyers in Brooklyn, Snug Harbor Cultural Center on Staten Island, and The Africa Center in Manhattan to celebrate these transformative capital projects. 

 

DCLA also joined cultural partners to mark the start and completion of projects that moved forward thanks to earlier city investments. These included:  

 

 

DCLA's Public Art Unit commissions permanent public art through the city's Percent for Art program; embeds artists within city agencies through the Public Artists in Residence (PAIR) program; and administers the City Canvas program, which transforms unsightly sidewalk sheds and scaffolds into platforms for temporary public art. In 2023, the unit had a number of notable accomplishments, including: 

 

 

DCLA's Materials for the Arts (MFTA) program is another crucial way that the agency supports nonprofits, educators, and city agencies with public programming. This year, MFTA's 4,700 members had access to 1.5 million pounds of donated material valued at over $10 million – free of charge, as always – in MFTA's 35,000 square-foot warehouse in Long Island City. 

 

In addition to serving thousands of people each year from its warehouse, MFTA has been making efforts to meet even more New Yorkers where they are. Earlier this year, they teamed up with the NYC Public Schools Arts Office and Snug Harbor Cultural Center on Staten Island for a donation event that delivered supplies to dozens of local educators. This spring also saw the launch of “MFTA After Hours,” a new initiative that keeps the warehouse open for evening shopping so that more DOE teachers can visit the warehouse once the school day ends. In all, over 10,000 students and 2,000 teachers  and community-based educators were instructed by MFTA teaching artists last year. 

 

MFTA's 2023 accomplishments include: 

 

  • MFTA's field trip program hosted 7,000 students in 293 classes (150 of these were FREE!); 

  • MFTA worked in 27 NYC public schools offering in-school arts residencies to 13,017 students; 

  • 2,146 teachers and community-based educators were instructed by MFTA Teaching Artists to gain professional credit; 

  • 812 members of the general public attended our FREE in-person, Third Thursday events and over 4,000 members of the general public attended our outreach events in public places; 

  • MFTA worked, alongside movie and television productions, to create a zero-waste initiative to give away thousands of items of clothing and set pieces to NYC shelters, asylum seekers, and arts nonprofits throughout the city. 

  

DCLA's mission is rooted in collaboration, partnership, and support for our city's remarkable cultural sector, sister city agencies, and a vast variety of other community partners and stakeholders. In 2023, these collaborations included: 

  • DCLA continued its decades-long collaboration with local arts councils in each borough to distribute grants to artists, collectives, and small nonprofits. Commissioner Cumbo joined the arts councils for a number of celebrations honoring this long-term investment in artists who live and work in New York City, such as the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council's celebration this fall, and Brooklyn Arts Council's celebration over the summer.  

  • Working with the City Council, DCLA supported youth arts programming through Cultural Afterschool Adventures; arts programming for older New Yorkers through SU-CASA; the Cultural Immigrant Initiative; Art: A Catalyst for Change anti-gun violence initiative; and Coalition of Theatres of Color initiatives.  

  • In September, DCLA joined Mayor Adams as he convened the city's first-ever live performance industry council, where leaders in live performance and government gathered to address challenges facing the live performance industry. 

  • 2023 marked the 50th anniversary of the birth of hip hop, and DCLA participated in a number of efforts to highlight and celebrate this important milestone, including joining Mayor Adams and "ITSALLBLACKMUSIC PRESENTS" to announce "5X5 Block Party Series," free block parties and events that took place across all five boroughs this August. 

  • Commissioner Cumbo joined Department of Education (DOE) Chancellor David Banks and director of the DOE Arts Office, Paul Thompson to release the latest Arts in Schools Report;  

  • Commissioner Cumbo brought Mayoral Proclamations far and wide, marking diverse milestones like the 50th anniversary of the iconic TKTS Booth in Times Square, and the 17th annual Dance Parade.  

  • Commissioner Cumbo made a stop at Snug Harbor Cultural Center to recruit cultural organizations to host the record number of Summer Youth Employment opportunities this year (100,000!), giving cultural groups access to this incredible pool of talent, and giving youth hands on work experience in the cultural sector  

  • Commissioner Cumbo joined Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso to celebrate his allocation of funds for the Magnolia Tree Earth Center, a community and cultural hub in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn that preserves the legacy of Hattie Carthan, an early environmental activist and advocate who spoke out on behalf of her Black neighbors 

  • With the Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities and Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, DCLA co-hosted a screening of “The Shattered Mind” at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens; 

  • DCLA worked with the Mayor's Office to inaugurate a new series of art displays in City Hall, starting with a display of portraits of Alvin Ailey performers for Black History Month, and artist Elena del Rivero's powerful display for International Women's Day in March. 

  • DCLA partnered on panels and webinars illuminating the City's role in public art and new opportunities for cultural programming, including Art in the City: What NYC Has to Offer Artists and Architects in partnership with Cooper Union and other city agencies in February and Culture in Public Spaces: An Open Streets/Public Spaces Programming Application Webinar in partnership with the Department of Transportation in December. 

  • The city's partnership with the Cultural Institutions Group (CIG) stretches back to the 19th century, and continues to be a powerful way of expanding access to arts and culture for all New Yorkers. From Teens Take the Met to Urban Advantage, CIG programs continue to find innovative ways to engage residents and visitors.  

  • Last but not least, earlier this month DCLA released the official 2023 #NYCNutcrackerCensus, which found an astonishing 29 versions of the iconic holiday production happening across the city, a sign of audiences' excitement to reengage with live performance, and performing arts groups' versatility and resiliency.  

 



RELATED STORIES

1
HBO Renews Hit Drama Series THE GILDED AGE For A Third Season Photo
HBO Renews Hit Drama Series THE GILDED AGE For A Third Season

The HBO Original drama series THE GILDED AGE, which features a stacked cast of Broadway talent, has been renewed for a third season.

2
Maelyn Jarmon to Star in THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Core Theatre Group Photo
Maelyn Jarmon to Star in THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Core Theatre Group

Maelyn Jarmon (Season 16 winner of “The Voice”) and Clay Singer (National Tour of The Band’s Visit) will star in three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown’s THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Core Theatre Group.

3
Photos & Video: Inside Opening Night of REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Photo
Photos & Video: Inside Opening Night of REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES

Check out photos and video from opening night of Real Women Have Curves: The Musical world premiere at A.R.T.!

4
Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA Photo
Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA

One of the most delicious details of Wonka (now in theatres) is its delectable original music. Two of the men behind the music are Joby Talbot, who composed the score and Neil Hannon who wrote the original songs.

More Hot Stories For You

HBO Renews Hit Drama Series THE GILDED AGE For A Third SeasonHBO Renews Hit Drama Series THE GILDED AGE For A Third Season
THE VOICE Winner Maelyn Jarmon to Star in THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Core Theatre GroupTHE VOICE Winner Maelyn Jarmon to Star in THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Core Theatre Group
Photos & Video: Go Inside Opening Night of REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at A.R.T.Photos & Video: Go Inside Opening Night of REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at A.R.T.
Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Jaida Leigh MillerMeet the Next On Stage Top 5: Jaida Leigh Miller

Videos

Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA Video
Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA
The Teen Critics Have Their Minds Blown at EMERGENCE Video
The Teen Critics Have Their Minds Blown at EMERGENCE
HARMONY's Chip Zien and Sierra Boggess Are Broadway BFFs Video
HARMONY's Chip Zien and Sierra Boggess Are Broadway BFFs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
ALADDIN
Ticket Central WONKA
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Recommended For You