NYC Darkness RISING: Live 7 Block Party Returns To Harlem This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The power of community will be on full display at the NYC Darkness RISING: Live 7 Block Party.

The 7th annual event is a concert and fun-filled day of activities presented by Darkness RISING, a 501(c)3 arts and mental health organization providing free mental health resources to the Black community. With generous support from The Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund, and featuring Harlem Unity Farmers Market vendors, the block party will bring an afternoon of fun and support to Harlem on Saturday, August 24, 2024 from 2-6pm.

Along with music and songs from Broadway stars, the event features Twerk Yoga, an African dance class, on-site mental health experts, a community health fair, interactive art, Black-owned vendor shopping, live music, exclusive giveaways, and beats by DJ Ricky Belfort. This free, inclusive, and family-friendly event is not to be missed!

The annual block party celebrates Darkness RISING's impactful journey in providing essential mental health resources and empowering art to the Black community.

Hosted by Denise Manning (The InHEIRitance Project), the stellar lineup features: Alexis Tidewell (Beautiful 1st National Tour), Josh Walker (RENT National Tour), Mondisa (Jelly's Last Jam CFRT), Genesis Adelia Collado (Notes from Now), Polanco Jones (The Wiz), Treston Henderson (The Wiz), Cindy Raine (EP: The Mask), Destiny Diamond (RENT National Tour), and Alana Bowers (Chicken and Biscuits). With Musical Direction by John Bronston (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), the concert features a live 4-piece band and more stars from the Black Broadway community. Founding Executive Director Carlita Victoria says “Come for a celebration of Black culture, leave with free, culturally competent resources.” Don't miss this unparalleled opportunity to unite, celebrate, and access invaluable support.

ABOUT:

Darkness RISING: Live is hosted by Darkness RISING, a nonprofit 501(c)3 arts and mental health organization that provides free direct mental health resources for marginalized communities. Darkness RISING offers the Find Me a Therapist program to connect Black therapists to Black community members, REBUILD: free therapy for formerly incarcerated people of color, a Black Mental Health Provider Database, a free Black mental health resource packet, free year-round community wellness workshops and more.

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Time: 2- 6 pm ET

Place: Adam Clayton Powell Plaza, 163 W. 125th St. Harlem, NYC

For more info: darknessrisingproject.org, info@darknessrisingproject.org.