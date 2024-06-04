NYC Comedians Team Up For BLUE COMEDY Biden Fundraiser At Stonewall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Adam Sank will present Blue Comedy: A Night of Standup to Support Democracy on Sunday, July 7, at 7:30PM at Upstairs at the Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY 10014.

Scheduled to appear are John Fugelsang, J-L Cauvin, Julia Scotti, Irene Bremis, Miles Whittaker.

About the Show:

It all began with doom-scrolling. New York City-based comedian Adam Sank found himself in a spiral, unable to stop reading news reports that Donald Trump was leading Joe Biden in swing state polls.

"On the one hand, I couldn't believe what I was reading," says Sank. "Like, how is it even possible that anyone would want Trump back in the White House, let alone a plurality of voters, after what happened on Jan. 6? After all the criminal indictments? At the same time, I felt helpless to do anything about it."

Sank, a frequent poster to social media, took to writing posts beseeching his friends and followers to vote blue in 2024. "Ironically, I got the most push-back from my friends on the Left, who are angry at Biden over certain issues," Sank explains. "And I was like, 'But come on, look at the alternative!' If Trump wins again, it's Game Over for democracy!"

Sank continues: "One of my Facebook friends, a far-left guy who says he might not vote for Biden, posted a comment to the effect of, 'Well, what are you doing to help Biden win other than posting on social media?' And it occurred to me that he had a point. So I decided to do something that might actually have an impact."

The result was "Blue Comedy: A Night of Standup to Support Democracy," which will take place upstairs at the Stonewall Inn on Sunday, July 7, at 7:30PM. Sank is producing the event and also serving as emcee, and the lineup of acclaimed comedians includes John Fugelsang, J-L Cauvin, Julia Scotti and Irene Bremis, plus MAC Award-nominated singer Miles Whittaker. All performers, including Sank, are donating their time and talent; tickets are $50 each, and 100 percent of the ticket proceeds will go to the Biden Victory Fund at ActBlue.com.

"The upstairs cabaret room at Stonewall is intimate, but if we can fill it, we'll raise over $3,000 in one night," Sank says. "And my goal is to repeat the show, with a different lineup of performers, the first Sunday of every month until Election Day. That way, we're not only raising money but also enthusiasm and engagement. Ideally, I'd love to see 'Blue Comedy' events spring up across the country. We've got to at least try. The stakes are too high not to."

About Adam Sank:

Adam Sank is a two-time Broadway World Cabaret Award winner and one of the most recognized and accomplished openly gay stand-up comics in the country. He has been featured on NBC's Last Comic Standing and The Today Show, FOX's Laughs, CBS News, Vh1's I Love the 2000s and Best Week Ever, CNN's @ThisHour, CNBC's Street Signs and truTV's World's Dumbest Criminals, along with countless appearances as both a guest and fill-in host on Sirius-XM satellite radio. For more information, visit www.adamsank.com.