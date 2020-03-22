NSYNC Reunites on Lance Bass' Podcast to Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of No Strings Attached Album

Twenty years ago, on March 21, 2000, legendary boy band *NSYNC released their second studio album No Strings Attached!

In honor of the album's twentieth anniversary, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass and Joey Fatone reunited on Lance Bass' podcast, The Daily Popcast with Lance Bass, to talk about their music and more!

Listen here: https://the-daily-popcast-with-lance-bass.simplecast.com/episodes/the-one-with-nsync-x7rbTUJB.

No Strings Attached set the record for the first album to have sold more than two million copies in a single week, reaching the top of the Billboard charts.

