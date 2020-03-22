*NSYNC Reunites on Lance Bass' Podcast to Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of No Strings Attached Album
Twenty years ago, on March 21, 2000, legendary boy band *NSYNC released their second studio album No Strings Attached!
In honor of the album's twentieth anniversary, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass and Joey Fatone reunited on Lance Bass' podcast, The Daily Popcast with Lance Bass, to talk about their music and more!
Listen here: https://the-daily-popcast-with-lance-bass.simplecast.com/episodes/the-one-with-nsync-x7rbTUJB.
No Strings Attached set the record for the first album to have sold more than two million copies in a single week, reaching the top of the Billboard charts.
Lance Bass is the ultimate multi-hyphenate: singer-actor-producer-writer-entrepreneur-philanthropist. Best known as a member of the phenomenally successful pop group *NSYNC, he has also made a name for himself in a variety of other endeavors. He executive produced and starred in the Miramax film On the Line which received the coveted Movieguide award for excellence in family-oriented programming. He received the Golden Apple Award as Male Film Discovery of 2001. In addition Lance has made guest appearances in the film Zoolander and the television shows 7th Heaven, The Simpsons, Star Search, Clueless, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, NBC's hit series Americas Most Talented Kid and co-host for the American Music Award's Red Carpet Party as well as voice over work for Disney.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andrew Lloyd Webber took to Twitter today to bring music to us all in a time of social distancing and self isolation. Yesterday he asked his Twitter f... (read more)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Accepts Andrew Lloyd Webber's Play-Off Challenge With JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Tune
This afternoon, Andrew Lloyd Webber challenged Lin-Manuel Miranda to a play off! Challenge accepted.... (read more)
Watch Kristen Bell Dance to DEAR EVAN HANSEN Outside of Dax Shepard's Window As He Self-Isolates
Kristen Bell posted a video on Instagram today of herself and her kids dancing to 'Waving Through a Window' from Dear Evan Hansen for husband Dax Shep... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Sings 'You'll Be Back' From HAMILTON
As part of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda's ongoing Twitter 'playoff,' Webber has posted a new video of himself singing 'You'll Be Back' f... (read more)
Video: Hugh Jackman Covers DEAR EVAN HANSEN From Quarantine
Joining the many stars entertaining fans from quarantine, the great Hugh Jackman took a seat at the piano to cover Dear Evan Hansen's 'You Will Be Fou... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays 'Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again' for Fans on Social Media
Andrew Lloyd Webber took to Twitter today to bring music to us all in a time of social distancing and self isolation. Yesterday he asked his Twitter f... (read more)