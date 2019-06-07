NO NAME Weekly Comedy / Variety Show In Washington Heights Returns June 11

Jun. 7, 2019  

"No Name" Comedy / Variety producer Eric Vetter will again bring some of NYC's best established and emerging comics, storytellers and writers including Dave Lester (SIRIUS XM) Emmy-winning comic and author Dave Konig ("Good Luck Mr. Gorsky"), Rhonda Hansome (John Fugelsang's "Tell Me Everything" podcast), Luke Thayer (CD "Hopes + Dreams") & more to the beautiful Word Up Community Bookshop/Libreria Comunitaria in Washington Heights on Tuesday June 11th @ 7:00pm.

Free admission, donations welcomed and performers are encouraged to try out new material followed up by the OPEN STAGE-- the place where ANYONE can get up and do ANYTHING!

Word Up Community Bookshop/Libreria Comunitaria is located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan. Subway: A, C train to 168th St. (walk down to 165th St, turn left, walk to Amsterdam). For additional information, call (347) 688-4456 or go to: wordupbooks.com.



