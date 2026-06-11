NIKE: FORM FOLLOWS MOTION Exhibition to Open at Museum of Arts and Design in NYC

This fall, the Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) will present Nike: Form Follows Motion, marking the U.S. premiere of the first ever comprehensive museum exhibition on the world's most influential sports brand. Originated by Germany's Vitra Design Museum and curated by New York- and London-based curator, author, and historian Glenn Adamson, the exhibition traces the five decades that turned a small Oregon running company into a global cultural force. The exhibition emphasizes the importance of sports as an arena for design innovation and global change. Following iconic sports moments in the New York City area, from the New York Knicks' historic 2026 NBA Finals run, to the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the 2026 U.S. Open, Nike: Form Follows Motion will be on view at MAD from September 12, 2026, through March 7, 2027.

Drawn primarily from the Department of Nike Archives (DNA), a collection of more than 200,000 objects never before accessible to the public in this depth, the exhibition assembles experimental prototypes, original design studies, rarities, and one-offs alongside the icons—the Waffle Trainer, the Air Force 1, the Air Jordan, the Air Max, Flyknit, and the Vaporfly.

Nike: Form Follows Motion unfolds across four chronological sections. Track begins with Nike's origins in the 1960s and the company's founding by Phil Knight, who had been a runner in college, and his former coach Bill Bowerman. Visitors encounter early Bowerman experiments that created the first Waffle Sole in his kitchen, founding-era artifacts, and the story of the Tennessee State University Tigerbelles, a track team of Black women dominant during the civil rights era in the U.S.

Air moves into the 1980s, when Nike vaulted from running specialist to cultural force. The section centers on the invention of the visible Air sole, introduced in the 1987 Air Max, and includes engineer Frank Rudy's original testing machine alongside air-bag prototypes that reveal how a sealed capsule of pressurized gas became a design icon you could see through a window in the side of a shoe. The section also traces Nike's foray into basketball, tennis, global football, and skateboarding, and the partnerships with athletes, including Michael Jordan, Serena Williams, and LeBron James, that turned product into mythology.

Sensation opens the doors of the Nike Sport Research Lab, one of the world's most advanced facilities for studying the body in motion. Here the exhibition examines the science behind Nike Free, the Vaporfly and the sub-two-hour marathon, and the material breakthroughs, Flyknit chief among them, that have reshaped both performance and the conversation about sustainability in footwear. The section closes on Nike's ongoing work in circular manufacturing, ethical sourcing, and recycled materials.

Relation is the exhibition's culmination, charting how a sports brand became a global cultural phenomenon. The gallery showcases fifty examples of groundbreaking footwear born from high-profile artistic partnerships and community-driven projects. By explicitly focusing on Nike's impact on popular culture and counterculture, the section sheds light on the public's almost mythical devotion to sneaker culture. Surrounded by music videos and social media artifacts, visitors will see how Nike drew inspiration from global subcultures to become a prime mover of street style. Ultimately, this space illustrates how sport and design combined to push societal boundaries, fundamentally reshaping how we express identity, diversity, equality, and human possibility.

Throughout, the exhibition foregrounds the legendary designers themselves—Diane Katz, Tinker Hatfield, Eric Avar, and others working inside the company—alongside the external collaborators and the athletes whose feedback has, since the beginning, been treated at Nike as the first principle of design.

The exhibition at MAD will be extended through a robust slate of public programs, including: a conversation between exhibition curator Glenn Adamson and Nike's Nicholas Schonberger, Senior Director, Corporate Narrative (Sept. 19); a conversation co-hosted with AIGA NY on the topic of sports and design culture; adult workshops inspired by artists working at the intersection of sports and design; monthly sneaker care and customization workshops led by Devonn Vidal, Founder and CEO of Sneakky Klean; drop-in art-making activities on select Thursday nights, and more.

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