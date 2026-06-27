Video: Derek Klena Performs 'Bring Him Home' With The Savannah Bananas

Derek Klena is continuing to make the baseball diamond a Broadway style performance! This time at the Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Ohio he channeled his inner Jean Valjean while serenading team mate and designated hitter Danny Oberst. With a man on third, Klena - complete with a prop mustache and beard -pleads with Oberst to "bring hime home" so the Bananas can get another run scored. Check out the video!

The Savannah Bananas are a song-and-dance sports team that plays "Banana Ball", a fast and entertaining take on the game of baseball. The players perform choreographed dances every game, including songs from Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, and more. Check out videos of the Savannah Bananas performing Broadway and theatre songs here. Roku is streaming Savannah Bananas' games from the 2026 Banana Ball World Tour to audiences at home.

About The Savannah Bananas

Every game includes the "3-2-2", which stands for third inning, second batter, second pitch. These are unique in-game pre-pitch dances that have combined together for over hundreds of millions of views on TikTok.

The team is also known for its iconic walk-ups, where Bananas may be escorted to the plate by your favorite music artists, make a dramatic entrance drenched in rain or recreating the latest TikTok dances. Additionally, the team has special scoring celebrations, which include running through the crowd to performing fully choreographed dances.

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