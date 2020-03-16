NICK JR. LIVE! MOVE TO THE MUSIC Performances at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden Have Been Canceled

Please be advised that the performances of Nick Jr. Live! Move To The Music scheduled to take place at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, March 28, 2020 and Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 10:30AM, 2:00PM and 5:30PM, have been cancelled.

Tickets that were purchased for these performances online or over the phone with Ticketmaster have automatically been refunded to the original purchaser's credit card account.

All other tickets must be returned to their original point of purchase for a refund.





