FROZEN, THE BAND'S VISIT, HAMILTON and More Nominated for Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards
Also among the nominees are popular Los Angeles theatre companies including Pasadena Playhouse, Center Theatre Group, South Coast Repertory, and more.
The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle has announced the nominees for theatrical excellence for 2020 and 2021. This year's awards have been combined due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Among this year's nominees are the national tours of Hamilton, Frozen, The Band's Visit, What the Constitution Means to Me, as well as nominations for popular Los Angeles theatre companies including Pasadena Playhouse, Center Theatre Group, South Coast Repertory, and more.
This year, out of an abundance of caution, the organization will forgo its annual in-person ceremony. Winners will be announced in the upcoming weeks.
See the full list of nominees here!
Production:
Lizastrata, Troubadour Theater Company and Getty Public Programs
Poor Clare, The Echo Theater Company
The Father, Pasadena Playhouse
UnRavelled, Global Brain Health Institute, based at the University of California, San Francisco; and Trinity College Dublin, the University of Dublin, Ireland
What the Constitution Means to Me, Center Theatre Group
McCulloh Award for Revival
My Fair Lady, Dolby Theatre
She Loves Me, South Coast Repertory
The Serpent, Odyssey Theatre Ensemble
Lead Performance
Shereen Ahmed, My Fair Lady, Dolby Theatre
Lucy Davenport, UnRavelled, Global Brain Health Institute, based at the University of California, San Francisco; and Trinity College Dublin, the University of Dublin, Ireland
Maria Dizzia, What the Constitution Means to Me, Center Theatre Group
Matthew Hancock, An Octoroon, The Fountain Theatre
Jordan Hull, Poor Clare, The Echo Theater Company
Alfred Molina, The Father, Pasadena Playhouse
Cloie Wyatt Taylor, Lizastrata, Troubadour Theater Company
Treva Tegtmeier, A Body of Water, Actors Co-op Theatre Company
Featured Performance
Alaska 5000, Head Over Heels, Pasadena Playhouse
Ivy Beech, A Body of Water, Actors Co-op Theatre Company
Sue Cremin, The Father, Pasadena Playhouse
Rob Nagle, An Octoroon, The Fountain Theatre
Ann Noble, Poor Clare, The Echo Theater Company
Michael Sturgis, Poor Clare, The Echo Theater Company
Ensemble Performance
Earthquakes in London, Rogue Machine Theatre
Lizastrata, Troubadour Theater Company
Poor Clare, The Echo Theater Company
Reykjavík, The Road Theatre Company
The Band's Visit, Dolby Theatre
The Children, The Fountain Theatre
The Father, Pasadena Playhouse
UnRavelled, Global Brain Health Institute, based at the University of California, San Francisco; and Trinity College Dublin, the University of Dublin, Ireland
Solo Performance
Javon Johnson, Still, Pasadena Playhouse
Dael Orlandersmith, Until the Flood, Center Theatre Group
Jim Ortlieb, Stand Up If You're Here Tonight, VS. Theatre Company & Circle X Theatre Co.
Writing
Chiara Atik, Poor Clare, The Echo Theater Company
Jake Broder, UnRavelled, Global Brain Health Institute, based at the University of California, San Francisco; and Trinity College Dublin, the University of Dublin, Ireland
Javon Johnson, Still, Pasadena Playhouse
John Kolvenbach, Stand Up If You're Here Tonight, VS. Theatre Company & Circle X Theatre Co.
Florian Zeller (translation by Christopher Hampton), The Father, Pasadena Playhouse
Writing Adaptation
Rick Batalla and Matt Walker, The Oddyssey, Troubadour Theater Company
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, An Octoroon, The Fountain Theatre
Matt Walker, Lizastrata, Troubadour Theater Company
Musical Score
Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen, Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Eli Bolin, Found, IAMA Theatre Company
David Yazbek, The Band's Visit, Dolby Theatre
Music Direction
John Bell, My Fair Lady, Dolby Theatre
Benet Braun, Kinky Boots, 3-D Theatricals
Andre Cerullo, Hamilton, Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Adrian Ries, The Band's Visit, Dolby Theatre
Faith Seetoo, Frozen, Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Matt Walker, The Oddyssey, Troubadour Theater Company
Ryan Whyman, Lizastrata, Troubadour Theatre Company
Choreography
Jess Coffman, Suzanne Jolie, L.T. Martinez, Matt Walker, Lizastrata, Troubadour Theater Company
Kate Coleman, The Serpent, Odyssey Theatre Ensemble
Christopher Gatelli, My Fair Lady, Dolby Theatre
Linda Love Simmons, Kinky Boots, 3-D Theatricals
Direction
Oliver Butler, What the Constitution Means to Me, Center Theatre Group
Alana Dietze, Poor Clare, The Echo Theater Company
Jessica Kubzansky, The Father, Pasadena Playhouse
Nan McNamara, A Body of Water, Actors Co-op Theatre Company
Matt Walker, Lizastrata, Troubadour Theater Company
Set Design
David Meyer, The Father, Pasadena Playhouse
Frederica Nascimento, An Octoroon, The Fountain Theatre
Christopher Oram, Frozen, Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Michael Yeargan, My Fair Lady, Dolby Theatre
Lighting Design
Ken Booth, Alice in Wonderland, A Noise Within
Elizabeth Harper, The Father, Pasadena Playhouse
Natasha Katz, Frozen, Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Azra King-Abadi, Poor Clare, The Echo Theater Company
Tyler Micoleau, The Band's Visit, Dolby Theatre
Matt Richter, Earthquakes in London, Rogue Machine Theatre
Costume Design
Naila Aladdin-Sanders, An Octoroon, The Fountain Theatre
Dianne K. Graebner, Poor Clare, The Echo Theater Company
Christopher Oram, Frozen, Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Halei Parker, Lizastrata, Troubadour Theater Company
Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady, Dolby Theatre
Sound Design
Jeff Gardner, Seven Guitars, A Noise Within
Peter Hylenski, Frozen, Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Margaret Koldinger, Daniel Tator and Getty A/V (Chris Jeong, Marvin Jones), Lizastrata, Troubadour Theater Company
John Zalewski, The Father, Pasadena Playhouse
CGI/Video
Rick Batalla, Mike Faulkner, Ben Rapoport, The Oddyssey, Troubadour Theater Company
Mike Bradecich, Dave Mickey, Daisy, International City Theatre
Kaitlyn Pietras, Jason H. Thompson, Revenge Song, Geffen Playhouse
Finn Ross, Frozen, Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Streaming Design
Rick Batalla, Ben Rapoport, Matt Walker, The Oddyssey, Troubadour Theater Company
Mike Bradecich, Daisy, International City Theatre
Corwin Evans, UnRavelled, Global Brain Health Institute, based at the University of California, San Francisco; and Trinity College Dublin, the University of Dublin, Ireland
Isaac Katzanek, Frank Marshall, The Future, Geffen Playhouse
Eric Pargac, An Iliad, A Noise Within
Andrew Schmedake, The Ballad of Emmett Till, The Fountain Theatre
Specialty
Jen Albert , Fight Direction, An Octoroon, The Fountain Theatre
Michael Allen Angel, Prop Design, An Octoroon, The Fountain Theatre
Lily Bartenstein, Prop Design, Lizastrata, Troubadour Theater Company
Tim Brown, Maggie MacDonald, Fight Choreography, Revenge Song, Geffen Playhouse
Jeremy Chernick, Visual Effects, Frozen, Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Helder Guimarães, Illusions, The Future, Geffen Playhouse
Suzanne Jolie, Wig/Makeup Design, Lizastrata, Troubadour Theater Company
Joe Seely, Puppet Design, The Oddyssey, Troubadour Theater Company