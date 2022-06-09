FROZEN, THE BAND'S VISIT, HAMILTON and More Nominated for Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards

Click Here for More Articles on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle has announced the nominees for theatrical excellence for 2020 and 2021. This year's awards have been combined due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among this year's nominees are the national tours of Hamilton, Frozen, The Band's Visit, What the Constitution Means to Me, as well as nominations for popular Los Angeles theatre companies including Pasadena Playhouse, Center Theatre Group, South Coast Repertory, and more.

This year, out of an abundance of caution, the organization will forgo its annual in-person ceremony. Winners will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

See the full list of nominees here!

Production:

Lizastrata, Troubadour Theater Company and Getty Public Programs

Poor Clare, The Echo Theater Company

The Father, Pasadena Playhouse

UnRavelled, Global Brain Health Institute, based at the University of California, San Francisco; and Trinity College Dublin, the University of Dublin, Ireland

What the Constitution Means to Me, Center Theatre Group

McCulloh Award for Revival

My Fair Lady, Dolby Theatre

She Loves Me, South Coast Repertory

The Serpent, Odyssey Theatre Ensemble

Lead Performance

Shereen Ahmed, My Fair Lady, Dolby Theatre

Lucy Davenport, UnRavelled, Global Brain Health Institute, based at the University of California, San Francisco; and Trinity College Dublin, the University of Dublin, Ireland

Maria Dizzia, What the Constitution Means to Me, Center Theatre Group

Matthew Hancock, An Octoroon, The Fountain Theatre

Jordan Hull, Poor Clare, The Echo Theater Company

Alfred Molina, The Father, Pasadena Playhouse

Cloie Wyatt Taylor, Lizastrata, Troubadour Theater Company

Treva Tegtmeier, A Body of Water, Actors Co-op Theatre Company

Featured Performance

Alaska 5000, Head Over Heels, Pasadena Playhouse

Ivy Beech, A Body of Water, Actors Co-op Theatre Company

Sue Cremin, The Father, Pasadena Playhouse

Rob Nagle, An Octoroon, The Fountain Theatre

Ann Noble, Poor Clare, The Echo Theater Company

Michael Sturgis, Poor Clare, The Echo Theater Company

Ensemble Performance

Earthquakes in London, Rogue Machine Theatre

Lizastrata, Troubadour Theater Company

Poor Clare, The Echo Theater Company

Reykjavík, The Road Theatre Company

The Band's Visit, Dolby Theatre

The Children, The Fountain Theatre

The Father, Pasadena Playhouse

UnRavelled, Global Brain Health Institute, based at the University of California, San Francisco; and Trinity College Dublin, the University of Dublin, Ireland

Solo Performance

Javon Johnson, Still, Pasadena Playhouse

Dael Orlandersmith, Until the Flood, Center Theatre Group

Jim Ortlieb, Stand Up If You're Here Tonight, VS. Theatre Company & Circle X Theatre Co.

Writing

Chiara Atik, Poor Clare, The Echo Theater Company

Jake Broder, UnRavelled, Global Brain Health Institute, based at the University of California, San Francisco; and Trinity College Dublin, the University of Dublin, Ireland

Javon Johnson, Still, Pasadena Playhouse

John Kolvenbach, Stand Up If You're Here Tonight, VS. Theatre Company & Circle X Theatre Co.

Florian Zeller (translation by Christopher Hampton), The Father, Pasadena Playhouse

Writing Adaptation

Rick Batalla and Matt Walker, The Oddyssey, Troubadour Theater Company

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, An Octoroon, The Fountain Theatre

Matt Walker, Lizastrata, Troubadour Theater Company

Musical Score

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen, Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Eli Bolin, Found, IAMA Theatre Company

David Yazbek, The Band's Visit, Dolby Theatre

Music Direction

John Bell, My Fair Lady, Dolby Theatre

Benet Braun, Kinky Boots, 3-D Theatricals

Andre Cerullo, Hamilton, Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Adrian Ries, The Band's Visit, Dolby Theatre

Faith Seetoo, Frozen, Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Matt Walker, The Oddyssey, Troubadour Theater Company

Ryan Whyman, Lizastrata, Troubadour Theatre Company

Choreography

Jess Coffman, Suzanne Jolie, L.T. Martinez, Matt Walker, Lizastrata, Troubadour Theater Company

Kate Coleman, The Serpent, Odyssey Theatre Ensemble

Christopher Gatelli, My Fair Lady, Dolby Theatre

Linda Love Simmons, Kinky Boots, 3-D Theatricals

Direction

Oliver Butler, What the Constitution Means to Me, Center Theatre Group

Alana Dietze, Poor Clare, The Echo Theater Company

Jessica Kubzansky, The Father, Pasadena Playhouse

Nan McNamara, A Body of Water, Actors Co-op Theatre Company

Matt Walker, Lizastrata, Troubadour Theater Company

Set Design

David Meyer, The Father, Pasadena Playhouse

Frederica Nascimento, An Octoroon, The Fountain Theatre

Christopher Oram, Frozen, Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Michael Yeargan, My Fair Lady, Dolby Theatre

Lighting Design

Ken Booth, Alice in Wonderland, A Noise Within

Elizabeth Harper, The Father, Pasadena Playhouse

Natasha Katz, Frozen, Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Azra King-Abadi, Poor Clare, The Echo Theater Company

Tyler Micoleau, The Band's Visit, Dolby Theatre

Matt Richter, Earthquakes in London, Rogue Machine Theatre

Costume Design

Naila Aladdin-Sanders, An Octoroon, The Fountain Theatre

Dianne K. Graebner, Poor Clare, The Echo Theater Company

Christopher Oram, Frozen, Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Halei Parker, Lizastrata, Troubadour Theater Company

Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady, Dolby Theatre

Sound Design

Jeff Gardner, Seven Guitars, A Noise Within

Peter Hylenski, Frozen, Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Margaret Koldinger, Daniel Tator and Getty A/V (Chris Jeong, Marvin Jones), Lizastrata, Troubadour Theater Company

John Zalewski, The Father, Pasadena Playhouse

CGI/Video

Rick Batalla, Mike Faulkner, Ben Rapoport, The Oddyssey, Troubadour Theater Company

Mike Bradecich, Dave Mickey, Daisy, International City Theatre

Kaitlyn Pietras, Jason H. Thompson, Revenge Song, Geffen Playhouse

Finn Ross, Frozen, Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Streaming Design

Rick Batalla, Ben Rapoport, Matt Walker, The Oddyssey, Troubadour Theater Company

Mike Bradecich, Daisy, International City Theatre

Corwin Evans, UnRavelled, Global Brain Health Institute, based at the University of California, San Francisco; and Trinity College Dublin, the University of Dublin, Ireland

Isaac Katzanek, Frank Marshall, The Future, Geffen Playhouse

Eric Pargac, An Iliad, A Noise Within

Andrew Schmedake, The Ballad of Emmett Till, The Fountain Theatre

Specialty

Jen Albert , Fight Direction, An Octoroon, The Fountain Theatre

Michael Allen Angel, Prop Design, An Octoroon, The Fountain Theatre

Lily Bartenstein, Prop Design, Lizastrata, Troubadour Theater Company

Tim Brown, Maggie MacDonald, Fight Choreography, Revenge Song, Geffen Playhouse

Jeremy Chernick, Visual Effects, Frozen, Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Helder Guimarães, Illusions, The Future, Geffen Playhouse

Suzanne Jolie, Wig/Makeup Design, Lizastrata, Troubadour Theater Company

Joe Seely, Puppet Design, The Oddyssey, Troubadour Theater Company

