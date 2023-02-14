NEW YORK, NEW YORK Creatives John Kander, Susan Stroman And More To Join ARTIST IN THE OPEN JAR

Open Jar Studios and The Creative Artist Database will present an exclusive conversation and sneak peek into the creative process of the new musical New York, New York with the legendary creative team: Susan Stroman (The Producers, Contact), John Kander (Cabaret, Chicago), Co-writers David Thompson (Scottsboro Boys) & Sharon Washington (Feeding the Dragon).

The March 2nd conversation will be presented at no cost to a lottery-selected live studio audience of young theatre makers, and later shared to the public. This conversation marks the first in a series of creative conversations, titled The Artist In the Open Jar: Inside the Creative Process, allowing theatre makers from around the world to get a glimpse inside the creative process of some of the greatest artists in the American Theatre.

Dedicated to the creation of art and the continued cultivation of the artist, Open Jar Studios is the creative home to the development of numerous Broadway shows. The Artist In the Open Jar series represents the core of the studio's mission, providing a vital connection between the current creative artists actively working in the studios and the cultivation of the next generation of creative artists.

"Some of our generation's greatest theatre makers are here working at the studios," says Jeff Whiting, CEO of Open Jar, "and we are so thrilled that these artists are willing to take a little extra time to share their unique insight with the next generation of creative artists, developing a pipeline of artists who can learn from each other and who will, most certainly, shape the future of the American Theatre."

Creative artists who wish to enter the lottery to attend the conversation in-person can enter HERE. The lottery will be held on February 22nd at 2pm. The filmed conversation will be released to the public at a later date.

The Creative Artist Database (powered by GIGnition) is a complete listing of creative artists designed to bring teams together for creative projects with an all-inclusive database where artists can find collaborators in all roles for creative projects. From lighting designers, stage managers, actors, dancers, company managers, creative artists can find one another on this no cost platform, which launched in 2022.

Open Jar Studios is the artistic home to many current and developing Broadway shows. 50,000 square feet of column-free rehearsal space in the heart of the theatre district has already been home to many Broadway shows and features the Open Jar Institute, which provides professional training for the next generation of artists.

For more information, go to OpenJarStudios.com or enter the lottery: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2224905®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fforms.gle%2FgkWe5iN88gLi1oxV7?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.