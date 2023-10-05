NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Will Celebrate Cast Recording Release With a Signing at the Drama Book Shop

Colton Ryan, Anna Uzele, Susan Stroman and other cast members, will celebrate the recent release of NEW YORK, NEW YORK Original Broadway Cast Recording with a special CD signing event at The Drama Book Shop (266 West 39th Street) on Friday, October 13 from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Attendance is free but RSVPs are required.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – the new Broadway musical that was nominated for 9 Tony Awards, including “Best Musical” – is available as 2-disc CD, in addition to digital and streaming formats. The digital version of the album features five bonus tracks, which include four original demo recordings of the show’s score, including one performed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Kander (“Can You Hear Me?”), and three performed by John Kander and Fred Ebb (“Along Comes Love,” “Wine and Peaches,” and “New York, New York”). In addition, a special instrumental version of the title song is also included, so fans can perform their own versions of this legendary song about our great city.

The album is a love letter to New York City featuring 90 minutes of music from the show’s score, with music ranging from thrilling Afro-Cuban rhythms, and traditional Big Band, to classic Broadway showstoppers, including orchestral interludes. Released through the Wine & Peaches label, the album is produced by Michael Croiter, Sam Davis, Lin-Manuel Miranda, co-produced by Sonia Friedman, Tom Kirdahy, Craig Balsam. Stream or download the album HERE or order the CD on Amazon HERE.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – which ran at Broadway’s St. James Theatre from March 24 to July 30, 2023 – is a new musical featuring music and lyrics by Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winners and Academy Award nominees John Kander & Fred Ebb, with additional lyrics by Pulitzer, Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda. The book is written by Tony Award nominee David Thompson, and co-written by Tony Award nominee Sharon Washington. NEW YORK, NEW YORK is directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman, and produced by Tony and Olivier Award winners Sonia Friedman and Tom Kirdahy.