NEW YORK CROONS FOR CHRISTMAS Comes to The New York Irish Center

The New York Irish Center will present its annual holiday concert, “New York Croons for Christmas,” on Friday December 13 at 7pm. Tickets, which are $60 (complimentary holiday refreshments throughout the evening start at 6pm), can be purchased online.

The special 20th anniversary edition of the show features three leading lights in New York cabaret -- singer-songwriter Carolyn Montgomery, the singer Jeanne MacDonald, and the actor-singer Kathy Kaefer. This year’s added treat is the rising star Madelyn Monaghan, whose exquisite sean-nós singing style catapulted her to prominence on tik tok during COVID. Now an international Celtic festival favorite and electronic dance music phenomenon, Madelyn produced her first album in 2022, the acclaimed éist, a collaboration with Cullen Vance, and in 2023 she put out “Follow The King,” which she co-wrote with Ben Gold of Armada Music in Amsterdam.

Hosted by the two-time MAC Award-winning Colm Reilly, NYIC’s warm-hearted holiday concert tradition mixes holiday songs from a range of international repertoires with a dash of fun originals from Montgomery, and the acclaimed guitarist Sean Harkness, who leads The Life of Reilly Band. Bandmembers include Jennifer Vincent (bass), Rob Mitzner (percussion), Sara Caswell (violin/fiddle), and Sean Harkness (guitar).

The show is staged immersively as a holiday party in NYIC’s street-level storefront theater, the Reilly Room, named after NYIC’s beloved co-founder Paddy Reilly, Colm’s father. Complimentary refreshments, served throughout the evening, are included in the $60 ticket price.