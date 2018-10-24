NBC to Premiere A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS WITH JOHN AND CHRISSY

EGOT winner John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are getting into the holiday spirit with NBC's "A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy." They will be joined by friends and family, as well as other well-known personalities who will be announced at a later date. The hourlong special will air Wednesday, Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Legend will perform songs from his upcoming Christmas album, "A Legendary Christmas," available Oct. 26. Legend recently won an Emmy Award for NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" to cement his highly exclusive EGOT status, and will serve as a coach on the upcoming spring cycle of the four-time Emmy-winning musical competition series "The Voice."

"What John has accomplished over his career is simply remarkable and we're thrilled to have both he and Chrissy host our holiday special," said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs, NBC Entertainment. "It will be a truly memorable telecast filled with wonderful performances that will have something for everyone."

A highly accomplished musician, songwriter, actor, film producer and philanthropist, Legend is one of the most versatile and talented artists in entertainment today. In 2015, Legend, along with Common, won the Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy Award for their song "Glory" from the film "Selma," which chronicled the 1965 civil rights march in Selma, Ala.

The 10-time Grammy winner has released five studio albums and began his impressive Grammy run in 2006 when he won Best New Artist for his debut release, "Get Lifted," which captured Best R&B Album. "Get Lifted," along with each of his next three albums - "Once Again," "Evolver" and "Love in the Future" - reached the Top 5 in album sales on the Billboard charts and achieved gold status. As a film producer, Legend worked on the 2016 film sensation "La La Land," in which he also appeared. In addition, Legend has acted in several TV and film productions, including "Underground," "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Soul Men." On Broadway, Legend won a Tony Award last year as a producer of August Wilson's "Jitney," which won for Best Revival of a Play.

Teigen is a bestselling cookbook author and television host. In 2016 she released her #1 New York Times best-selling cookbook, "Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat." Earlier this year she followed that publication up with her highly anticipated second cookbook, "Cravings: Hungry for More," in addition to launching her kitchen and TABLETOP collection, "Cravings by Chrissy Teigen," which is available exclusively at Target. Teigen can also be seen on Paramount Network's smash hit competition show, "Lip Sync Battle."

"A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy" will be produced by Universal Television, Done + Dusted and Friends at Work.

