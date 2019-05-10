NBC Musical Series ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST with Skylar Astin, Alex Newell Picked Up to Series

Click Here for More Articles on ZOEY'S INFINITE PLAYLIST

NBC has added the musical series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist to its freshman class for the 2019-2020 season.

In this joyous and celebratory drama, Zoey Clarke is a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event she starts to hear the innermost wants and desires of the people around her through songs. At first, she questions her own sanity but soon realizes this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift.

The cast includes Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Peter Gallagher, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Carmen Cusack and Mary Steenburgen.

Austin Winsberg will write and executive produce. Richard Shepard will direct and executive produce (pilot only). Paul Feig, Jessie Henderson, Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum, David Blackman and Daniel Inkeles will executive produce.

"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" is produced by Lionsgate in association with the Tannenbaum Company, FeigCo Entertainment and Universal Music Group.

Winsberg was the book writer of the Broadway musical First Date and also wrote the TV adaptation for NBC's THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE! starring Carrie Underwood.

Photo Credit: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC





