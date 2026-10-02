NASHVILLE IN NEW YORK to Return to The Bitter End

Brooke Moriber's Nashville in New York series will return to the Bitter End on Saturday, October 10th, 2026, bringing singer-songwriters Reed Waddle, Jake Hoot, Ian Flanigan, and host artist and founder Brooke Moriber together for an intimate evening of music and storytelling.

Taking place from 7:00–9:00 PM at 147 Bleecker Street, NYC, the show brings the heart of Nashville songwriting to downtown Manhattan. In the Bitter End's close-knit setting, audiences can hear the songs and the stories behind them straight from the artists who wrote them. Moriber performs and curates each evening, inviting fellow songwriters to share the stage and the moments that inspired their music.

Previous Nashville in New York shows have featured Jeff Cohen, Sinéad Burgess, Imogen Clark, Little Anthony of The Imperials, Kara DioGuardi, Ian Flanigan, Toby Lightman, Terre Roche, Shane Stevens, Jon Stone, and members of the 615 Collective, among many others. The series has become a bridge between Nashville's songwriting community and New York's storied live music scene.

Reed Waddle is a soulful singer-songwriter whose work draws on the places and people he has encountered from New York to Nashville. A winner of the Telluride Troubadour Contest and New York Songwriters Circle Competition, Waddle brings a deeply personal approach to every performance.

Jake Hoot is the Season 17 winner of NBC's The Voice. Known for his rich vocals and country storytelling, he has performed on stages including the Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman Auditorium.

Ian Flanigan is a country and Americana singer-songwriter known for his unmistakable raspy baritone. A third-place finalist on The Voice as part of Team Blake, Flanigan has spent more than a decade on the road and collaborated with Blake Shelton on the single “Grow Up.”

Brooke Moriber is a New York native turned Nashville recording artist and the creator and host of Nashville in New York. With her powerful vocals and honest songwriting, Moriber has built the series around the connection that happens when artists share both their music and the stories behind it.

Brooke Moriber is a singer/songwriter and native New Yorker who has paved an unconventional path for herself in Country music. After getting her start at a young age professionally performing on Broadway, Brooke turned to songwriting as a teenager to cope with losing her eyesight to a rare eye disease. When the disease went into remission after a difficult four years, Brooke began traveling to Nashville to tell her own stories. Praised for her “clarion voice” (Associated Press), she went on to release her first single “Cry Like A Girl” independently and later signed with Nashville's Reviver Records.

Brooke recently connected with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Little Anthony for a stirring duet rendition of the beloved classic “Hurt So Bad”, celebrating the 60th anniversary of the timeless track (a Top 10 hit for Little Anthony & The Imperials in 1965). Watch the video here. Produced by Fred Mollin - the veteran producer behind acclaimed recordings for Johnny Mathis, Kris Kristofferson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Natalie Cole, and many more.

Brooke's music has been featured on Spotify's New Music Friday Country (Half A Heart, Little Bit Of You, Down to Nothing) and Country Christmas playlists (All I Want for Christmas is You), Sirius XM's Velvet, CMT online, Music Choice Network and the Music Row Country Breakout radio chart. Hailed as a "stellar songwriter and a powerhouse vocalist" (Country Swag) and a "force to be reckoned with in Country music" (Celeb Secrets Country), Brooke has shared the stage with artists ranging from The Castellows, Scotty McCreery, Cyndi Lauper and The Gin Blossoms to Dylan Scott and Caroline Jones.

When she is not bringing Nashville to New York or Denver or performing somewhere else on the road, Moriber is hard at work in the studio with some of the industry's top writers and producers, including Todd Lombardo and Craig Alvin (Kacey Musgraves), Karen Kosowski (Mickey Guyton), David Pittenger (GAYLE, Parmalee) and Sol Philcox Littlefield.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 14 Hrs 40 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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