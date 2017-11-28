Mystery Solved! Larry David Behind Lin-Manuel Miranda/Weird Al Epic Selfie

Back in June, BWW reported that HAMILTON creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and parody songwriter 'Weird Al' Yankovic would both be receiving stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The duo, who just happened to be having lunch together when the news was announced, turned to social media for celebration selfies, yet no details were known at the time as to why the twosome were hanging out together on a Thursday afternoon.

The craziest part of all this was I WAS HAVING LUNCH WITH @alyankovic WHEN SOMEONE TOLD US WE'D BOTH BE GETTING STARS. FOR REAL. pic.twitter.com/z3L8PvYNyW - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 22, 2017



Yesterday, the duo took to social media to reveal further details on what went down that June day. Shares Yankovic: "Now It Can Be Told: The gentleman who informed me and @Lin_Manuel that we were both getting stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was none other than... Mr. Larry David."

So why wasn't David's involvement revealed at the time? As fans of CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM know, Miranda made a cameo appearance on last Sunday night's episode. All involved wanted to keep the surprise casting a secret until the episode aired.

Below, check out the Twitter posts and a clip from Miranda's appearance in the HBO comedy. And be sure to tune in for the Season Finale of CURB YOUR YOUR ENTHUSIASM this Sunday, December 3rd for another appearance by Lin-Manuel!

Now It Can Be Told: The gentleman who informed me and @Lin_Manuel that we were both getting stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was none other than... Mr. Larry David. pic.twitter.com/Rcn4bDFxGp - Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) November 27, 2017

It's true! @alyankovic and I were at lunch ON SET AT CURB! IT GETS WEIRDER! https://t.co/2uN8i2u6cz - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 27, 2017







Lin-Manuel Miranda just completed filming MARY POPPINS RETURNS for Disney, opposite Emily Blunt. He recently composed original music for STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS, and the Disney animated film MOANA. Miranda wrote the music and lyrics for the musical In the Heights, which opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in March 2008. His written work for the show earned him numerous accolades, including the 2008 Tony Award for Best Original Score and the 2009 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Miranda's performance in the show's lead role of Usnavi earned him a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.



In 2016, Miranda received multiple TONY AWARDS for his work on HAMILTON. He is a 2015 recipient of the MacArthur "Genius" Award, and received the 2016 Edward KENNEDY Prize for Drama.





