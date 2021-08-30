Musicians' Union and Elected Officials Call on NYC Ballet to Negotiate Fairly With its Musicians and Settle on a Fair Contract

AFM Local 802 President Adam Krauthamer and 16 elected officials from across New York have called on the New York City Ballet to negotiate with its musicians and settle on a fair contract.



The letter, addressed to NYC Ballet Executive Director Katherine E. Brown, stated:



"As elected officials who care about arts workers, we're saddened and angered to learn that the musicians of the New York City Ballet Orchestra have been denied any pay for over a year.



"Across the country, almost every other orchestra found a way to sustain their musicians during the pandemic. It's unacceptable that New York City Ballet decided not to support its own artists, who suffered through the worst economic conditions they've ever experienced.



"We're aware that an arbitrator recently allowed you to proceed with this unethical course of action, but that certainly doesn't justify doing so. As a flagship nonprofit arts institution that receives many advantages from NYC taxpayers, we expect you to act better than this. We urge you not to use legal loopholes to hurt these hardworking ballet musicians.



"You can undoubtedly afford to pay your musicians: your endowment is worth $198 million. You also won a $10 million federal Shuttered Venue Operators Grant from taxpayer-funded pandemic aid and you will likely share in the $20 million gift to Lincoln Center that was recently reported in the New York Times. Despite this, you still refuse to negotiate fairly with the orchestra.



"We urge you to settle quickly on a fair contract with the NYCB orchestra and their union that takes into account payment for the last season. We're committed to ensuring that the pandemic is not misused as a way to destroy the lives of our cherished arts workers, who make New York City the arts capital of the world."



The letter was signed by AFM Local 802 President Adam Krauthamer, NYC Central Labor Council President Vincent Alvarez, NYS Senator Brian Benjamin, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, NYS Assemblymember Dick Gottfried, NYS Senator Brad Hoylman, NYS Senator Robert Jackson, NYS Assemblymember Latoya Joyner, NYC Councilmember Mark Levine, NYS Assemblymember Daniel O'Donnell, NYC Councilmember Keith Powers, NYC Councilmember Carlina Rivera, NYC Councilmember Helen Rosenthal, NYS Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal, NYS Senator Julia Salazar, NYS Senator José Serrano and NYC Councilmember Jimmy Van Bramer.