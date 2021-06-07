Musicians For Social Equity Launch Mentorship Program For Musicians Of Color

Non-Profit organization Musicians United for Social Equity today announced two initiatives as part of their inaugural Mentorship Program. These initiatives are the first of many ongoing opportunities MUSE will be creating to ensure a more equitable pipeline is available to all current and future theatre musicians of color.

The first initiative is MUSE One-On-One, a six-month long program designed to lay a foundation for emerging musicians launching their careers in theatre. The program will match a class of 15 mentees with 15 mentors for personalized programming that will give participants first hand experience needed to excel in the theatre space. The group of mentors will consist of highly successful theatre industry professionals with expert experience in the mentee's desired area of interest. This program accommodates musicians of color at varying experience levels who are looking for direct connections and guidance from an established theatre leader. In addition to the valuable time spent with their mentors, all mentees will also be able to connect, network, and cultivate relationships with other mentees in the same class.

The MUSE One-On-One program, which is set to begin July of 2021 and run through December 2021, will be open to candidates across the United States. Participants can select individual music disciplines such as music composition, vocal arrangements, music direction, orchestration, and more. The applications are due on June 18th, 2021.

MUSE is also offering a specialized program titled The Piano Experience anchored by Grammy, Tony, and Emmy-winning music director Alex Lacamoire and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Tom Kitt, with special guest speaker, legendary Tony-winning composer Jeanine Tesori. The four-week long program will give students immersive, specialized instructions from some of the greatest pianists in the business. The experience is open to advanced pianists and mid-career Music Directors. Applicants from all over the world are encouraged to apply and 10 participants will be selected for this virtual masterclass series. The program will run all of July, 2021 with applications due on June 24, 2021.

Applications for both initiatives are open and can be found on MUSE's website here: museonline.org/mentorship

MUSE welcomes all musicians of color to join its free membership, which offers mentoring and networking opportunities as well as access to their job board and listing on their directory.

For more information visit https://museonline.org.