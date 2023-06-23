Musical Theatre Factory Reveals Cohort III of the MTF Makers Program

By: Jun. 23, 2023

Musical Theatre Factory Reveals Cohort III of the MTF Makers Program

Musical Theatre Factory has announced Cohort III of the MTF Makers program. This 18-month residency program will empower and support 12 artists at the forefront of reshaping the musical theatre industry. The Makers of Cohort II include Alex Alpharaoh, Zeniba Now, Jord Liu + Deepak Kumar, Cheeyang Ng, Tẹmídayọ Amay, Samara Cohen + Harold O'Neal, Raiah Rofsky + Nay Harris, Maria Andreoli + EmmaLee Kidwell.

This radical collective of queer, trans, nonbinary, neurodivergent, people of color embody the expansiveness of experience that the field so desperately needs,” says Brisa Areli Muñoz, Artistic Director of Musical Theatre Factory.” Through MTF Makers, these 12 artists will develop and refine their craft, grow through community, and explore how their unique perspectives can contribute to the industry at large. We believe that by investing in form-bending, process-oriented, change-making artists, we can help shape the future of musical theatre.”

“Makers is all about supporting the iterative journey of artists and their art. The program itself has undergone a similar process. Our learnings from the first two cohorts has helped shape the third’s structure, and how MTF is showing up to challenge the industry status quo. Cohort III is the largest and most diverse to date. It’s thrilling to see how the program has matured since it was introduced.”

Starting in July 2023, MTF Makers Cohort III will embark on an 18-month residency. MTF’s commitment to the needs and aspirations of each Maker will shape a unique roadmap; fostering growth and pushing the boundaries of form, process, and expression. Through MTF incubator and accelerator programming, artists will have the opportunity to develop central questions and interrogate their work, reinventing the form for a more accessible, inclusive, and just future. Makers will collaborate with cross-sector experts, value-aligned organizations, and dramaturgical partners committed to expanding opportunities and centering people of the global majority in theatrical spaces.



