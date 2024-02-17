MusicTalks Will Host LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC: MOZART & SONDHEIM with Daniel Reichard and Frank DiLella This Month

MusicTalks, a New York City-based concert series, will present a musical program featuring two giants of the musical stage: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Stephen Sondheim. Centered around a string quartet, the evening will also include Original Jersey Boys Star Daniel Reichard and eleven-time Emmy-winning entertainment journalist Frank DiLella at Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan.

Audiences will experience the timeless beauty and thrill of Mozart's “A Little Night Music - Eine Kleine Nacht Musik” as it intertwines with a tribute to Sondheim's A Little Night Music. Throughout the evening, Frank DiLella, host of NY1's “On Stage,” will share anecdotes about the works, focusing on Sondheim's unparalleled lyricism and its connection to classical music.

The evening will culminate with a performance of some of Sondheim's most beloved songs by Broadway actor and concert singer Daniel Reichard, acclaimed for his portrayal of Bob Gaudio in the Original Broadway Cast of Jersey Boys and Candide in Leonard Bernstein's Candide at New York City Opera.

“This concert is a testament to the transcendent power of music,” says MusicTalks founder and artistic director, Elad Kabilio. “We are thrilled to bring together the talents of Daniel and Frank for a night that promises to be both enlightening and exhilarating.”

About MusicTalks

MusicTalks offers uniquely personal and informal concerts featuring a wide range of musical styles performed by the finest artists in New York. MusicTalks aims to break down the barriers between musicians and audiences by infusing engaging and interactive conversation into the concert experience. Audiences will form new connections to the music and have an experience that truly makes Music Talk.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to witness the convergence of classical mastery and Broadway charm. Join us for an evening that promises to leave you spellbound and inspired.

February 28th, 7 PM, Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan

334 Amsterdam Ave, New York NY 10023