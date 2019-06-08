Music Of Two Worlds Concert Comes to Merkin Hall

The National Music & Global Culture Society is proud to present "Music of Two Worlds", a concert at the renowned Merkin Hall Kaufman Music Center (129 W 67th St, New York, NY 10036), on June 26, at 7:00pm. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. The NMGCS is a not-for-profit organization that aims to unite our multicultural community through the advocacy of music from around the world. The concert will feature esteemed musicians: Stephen Salters, Amir Vahab, Nargiz Aliyarova (NMGCS president and founder), Duo Trouvaille, and Shenika John Jordan.

Stephen Salters is a first-prize winner of the prestigious Queen Elisabeth competition in Belgium. He is an internationally acclaimed opera baritone with a wide range of repertoire, and excels in both standard compositions as well as contemporary works. The Boston Globe deemed Salters a "fearless and exhaustingly honest performer and a thrilling singer."

Amir Vahab is one of New York's most distinguished composer/vocalists of Sufi and folk music. Vahab sings in many languages, and his songs incorporate instrumentals and melodies from the ancient lands of the Middle East, giving his music a unique, mystical style. He was labeled "ambassador for a silenced music" by The New York Times.

In addition to being the president and founder of the NMGCS, Nargiz Aliyarova is a revered Azerbaijani pianist, with an extensive repertoire, spanning from Baroque to contemporary. She is known for her "powerful and artistic spirit", appears regularly in solo and chamber music recitals, and has been featured in her performances with chamber and symphonic orchestras in 40 different cities around the world.

Duo Trouvaille is a compelling group, comprised of Russian pianist, Yulia Dusman, and Polish violinist, Krzysztof Kuznik. Both began their musical education in their home countries, but decided to pursue their musical studies and ambitions in New York, where they met about one year ago. Dusman performed her U.S. solo debut in 2003, at the renowned Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie. Kuznik has participated in the New York Philharmonic's Latin American, Asian, and East Coast tours since 2001, and made his U.S. solo debut at the famed Symphony Space in 2002.

Shenika John Jordan is an ambitious artist (soprano), and a passionate arts advocate who seeks to use music as a catalyst for positive changes in her surrounding communities. She has been a featured soloist at events and festivals around the world, and has received praise and awards from the Tallahassee Music Guild, George Shirley Voice Competition, and Harlem Opera Theatre.

"Music of Two Worlds" is in honor of the 650th anniversary of the celebrated 14th century Azerbaijani poet, Imadaddin Nasimi. Nasimi is regarded as one of the greatest Turkic mystical poets, and one of the most distinguished early divan masters in Turkic literary history.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You