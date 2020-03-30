Music From AMERICANO! Available Online; Portions of Proceeds to go to Marine Corps Scholarship Fund

We all need something positive and uplifting in these anxious times of the virus, quarantines and 'shelter in place' orders. That is where ¡Americano! The Musical can help with original songs available online from the musical by acclaimed singer / songwriter Carrie Rodriguez and pioneering Latin music group Orkestra Mendoza.

Portions of proceeds from one of the album's songs, "Come Join the Marines", are going to the Marine Corps Scholarship Fund. That also comes in a time when nonprofits and charitable causes are facing tough times with events being canceled and jobs in jeopardy.

The Marines and community are important aspects of ¡Americano!. The musical is the true story of a Dreamer Antonio Valdovinos who learned of his undocumented immigration status on his 18th birthday when he tried to enlist in the U.S. Marines. The original musical set box-office records during its 27-show run at The Phoenix Theatre Company in late January and February.

The inspirational musical's concept album is available at AmericanoTheMusical.com and popular music platforms in a time when many of us are staying inside, shopping online and looking for positive experiences.

Rodriguez is an internationally acclaimed singer /songwriter from Austin, Texas. Sergio Mendoza is a Latin music pioneer and the founder of Orkestra Mendoza. He is also ¡Americano!'s musical arranger and a member of the Grammy nominated band Calexico.

Calexico band member Joey Burns is featured singing a duet with Rodriguez called "Moving On". Other featured vocalists on the album include Carlos Arzate who leads the band Kind Souls, and solo artist Brian Lopez. Both are well-known Tucson, Arizona singer/songwriters.



The concept album release was produced and arranged by Mendoza and recorded at Embassy Studio in Tucson. All songs were written by Carrie Rodriguez/Indian Trails Music.

¡Americano! debuted January 29th as the centerpiece of The Phoenix Theatre Company's 100th Anniversary setting state box office records during its run. It is one of the most important and impactful American theatrical works of 2020 emotionally connecting with students and younger audiences.





