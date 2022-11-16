Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Museum Of Jewish Heritage Honors Founders At Its 25th Anniversary Benefit

Proceeds from the evening support the Museum's timely mission to serve as a beacon for education about antisemitism and bigotry through lessons of the Holocaust.

Nov. 16, 2022  

Museum Of Jewish Heritage Honors Founders At Its 25th Anniversary Benefit

The Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust marked its 25th anniversary with an annual Generation to Generation benefit that raised more than $1 million and honored founders George Klein, Robert M. Morgenthau z''l, Manfred Ohrenstein, Peter A. Cohen, and Howard Rubenstein z"l on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

The annual L'dor V'dor brought together 300 friends, family, and generations of survivors to support the Museum's timely mission to serve as a beacon for education about antisemitism and bigotry through lessons of the Holocaust.

"We are humbled to be in a room with generations of family. Tonight, we honor the Museum's founders, but we also honor the survivors and their descendants," said Jack Kliger, President and CEO of The Museum of Jewish Heritage. "The same way the Torah is physically passed down from grandparents, to parents, to children at b'nei mitzvahs, we must pass down these responsibilities, and wisdom, along with spiritual knowledge and cultural traditions."

"This living memorial, this beautiful building, is one of the great buildings of our city, is a memorial to those who did not survive, and a living educational institution inspired by those who did survive," noted Museum Board Chair Bruce Ratner. "Survivors have been the heart and the soul of everything that we do. After 25 years we are thriving."

During the event, which was broadcast virtually as well and emceed by political analysts John Avlon (Senior Political Analyst and Anchor at CNN) and Margaret Hoover (host of PBS's The Firing Line), the Museum presented a video chronicling the early vision to create an institution within view of the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, to the present day, where hundreds of thousands of visitors come to remember, to learn, and to rededicate themselves to fight antisemitism in all of its forms

"Twenty-five years ago, their task was to create New York's contribution to the global responsibility to never forget and to memorialize the six million Jews who perished in the Holocaust," Hoover said. "For over two decades, the Museum has been doing this important work and that would not have been possible without its steadfast supporters."

Added her husband, Avlon, "We need to face the fact that we are living in a growing climate of antisemitism and Holocaust denial. That's why the work of this museum is now needed more than ever...because - let's be clear - standing up to anti-Semitism is everyone's responsibility in a civil society."

Leya Kaufman, the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, and event Co-Chair Deborah Zuckerman, each eloquently spoke about not remaining silent in the face of antisemitism. Said Zuckerman, "Antisemitism is not over. In the face of these new and continuing threats we cannot sit back. We must all take an active part in the story. So, I ask all of you how, in your everyday life, can you show resilience in the face of hate and take part in the responsibility to document the reality of what we are experiencing and pass it on for future generations to learn from?"

The recollections of each of the founders, or their family members, amplified the Museum's messages of resilience, renewal and hope.

"If you wanted to pick the most perfect place to frame the American immigrant experience and even of the Holocaust survivors, what better place than right here with Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty," said Peter A. Cohen.

George Klein added, "We created not only an exhibition but a living memorial. That was the whole purpose, a living memorial is a memorial that tells a story. We have to remember, because if we don't remember, we will repeat it again."

Manfred Ohrenstein, who was New York State's Minority Leader at the time and represented the Battery Park City District, noted the significance of the institution's name. "A living memorial is something that grows," Ohrenstein said, "and it continues to grow, and it is still growing...It's a hallmark, and that's a great feeling."

"For my dad, it was the top of the list. He really felt this was a life accomplishment for him that would endure beyond the work that he did for generations, and in partnership with amazing people with the other people on the commission" that created the Museum, said Steven Rubenstein, son of founder Howard Rubenstein z"l.

Morgenthau's son, Robert P. Morgenthau, said, "We are using the Jewish community as an example for all communities, and we are remembering the Holocaust as a way to make sure that people know that could happen to anybody, and anything we can do to make sure that it doesn't happen going forward, that is part of our mission."

Attendees also were treated to a performance by Met Opera Chorus Artists and Friends, Sean Clark and Daniel Hoy, accompanied by Jay Rattman. Event Co-Chairs for the event were Elyse & Howard Butnick, Evelyn & Harry Goldfeier, Rita Lerner & Cliff Salm, Ann Oster, Marilyn Rosen, and Deborah & Wayne Zuckerman. The event's Leadership Sponsors were Bob & Susan Morgenthau, and Linda Johnson and Bruce Ratner and family. The event's Heritage Sponsors was George Klein and family.

About The Museum Of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust

Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2022, the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust is New York's contribution to the global responsibility to always remember. The Museum is committed to the crucial mission of educating diverse visitors about Jewish life before, during, and after the Holocaust. The third-largest Holocaust museum in the world and the second-largest in North America, the Museum of Jewish Heritage anchors the southernmost tip of Manhattan, completing the cultural and educational landscape it shares with the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island.

The Museum of Jewish Heritage maintains a collection of almost 40,000 artifacts, photographs, documentary films, and survivor testimonies and contains classrooms, a 375-seat theater (Edmond J. Safra Hall), special exhibition galleries, a resource center for educators, and a memorial art installation, Garden of Stones, designed by internationally acclaimed sculptor Andy Goldsworthy. The Museum is the home of National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene and JewishGen.

The Museum's current offerings include The Holocaust: What Hate Can Do, a major new exhibition offering a timely and expansive presentation of Holocaust history, now on view in the main galleries. Also on view is Survivors: Faces of Life After the Holocaust, featuring photographer Martin Schoeller's portraits of Holocaust survivors on view through June 18, 2023.

Each year, the Museum presents over 60 public programs, connecting our community in person and virtually through lectures, book talks, concerts, and more. For more info visit: mjhnyc.org/events.

The Museum receives general operating support from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs and New York State Council on the Arts.

For more information, visit mjhnyc.org.




Related Stories
Video: TAKE ME OUT Casts Parenting Advice for Jesse Tyler Ferguson Photo
Video: TAKE ME OUT Cast's Parenting Advice for Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Hear the parenting advice and words of encouragement the cast of Take Me Out on Broadway shared with Jesse Tyler Ferguson!
Photos: See 1776s Brooke Simpson at White House Celebration Photo
Photos: See 1776's Brooke Simpson at White House Celebration
See photos of 1776 cast member Brooke Simpson at a celebration and reception at the White House for Native American Heritage Month.
Photos: Erica Mansfield Receives the Legacy Robe for ALMOST FAMOUS Photo
Photos: Erica Mansfield Receives the Legacy Robe for ALMOST FAMOUS
Earlier this month, Almost Famous offically opened on Broadway and the legacy of the Legacy Robe continued with the latest recipient, Erica Mansfield.
Photos: First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF In Yiddish Off-Broadway Photo
Photos: First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF In Yiddish Off-Broadway
See new production photos of National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's seven-week return engagement of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, the revelatory and award-winning production of one of the world’s most beloved musicals. 

More Hot Stories For You


Arielle Jacobs, Brad Standley, Ben Jefferey & More to Star in GOODBYE NEW YORK Industry PresentationArielle Jacobs, Brad Standley, Ben Jefferey & More to Star in GOODBYE NEW YORK Industry Presentation
November 16, 2022

Van Dean Productions will present industry presentations of GOODBYE NEW YORK: A NEW MUSICAL starring Arielle Jacobs (Disney ‘s Aladdin, Wicked, In the Heights), Brad Standley (In Transit), and Ben Jeffrey (Disney’s The Lion King and Aladdin).
Michele Pawk Will Join the Broadway Cast of WICKED, and Michael Wartella Returns!Michele Pawk Will Join the Broadway Cast of WICKED, and Michael Wartella Returns!
November 16, 2022

Tony Award-winner Michele Pawk will join the cast of Wicked at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre, taking over the role of Madame Morrible beginning Monday, December 12.  Michael Wartella returned to the role of Boq, starting performances last evening, November 15.
Photo Exclusive: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at Signature TheatrePhoto Exclusive: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at Signature Theatre
November 16, 2022

Get a first look at Signature Theatre's Into the Woods! The production is directed and choreographed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner and is the first of three Sondheim productions featured in Signature's 2022/23 season.
Jessica Chastain Will Return to Broadway in A DOLL'S HOUSE in Spring 2023Jessica Chastain Will Return to Broadway in A DOLL'S HOUSE in Spring 2023
November 16, 2022

Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain will come to Broadway this spring as Nora Helmer in director Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House, in a new version by Amy Herzog. Learn more about the production here!
Ruthie Henshall Will Open New Drama School CAST in September 2023Ruthie Henshall Will Open New Drama School CAST in September 2023
November 16, 2022

 Ruthie Henshall has announced plans to open CAST, a new drama school offering a three-year diploma in Musical Theatre Industry Preparation; with its first intake in September 2023. 