Museum Of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial To The Holocaust Pivoting To Provide Production Space In 2021
The Museum charges very affordable rates for use of the space and has instituted health and safety measures at the Museum and Edmond J. Safra Hall amid COVID-19.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust has pivoted to create engaging virtual programs for its audiences, and the Museum invites other organizations to do the same in 2021 at its state-of-the-art theatre.
Edmond J. Safra Hall at the Museum is available to theater companies, nonprofits, and artists who wish to perform and present live - or to prerecord events - on its stage for low, affordable rat.es. The theatre can host performances, lectures, readings, concerts, and other events.
Equipped with a six-figure grant from the Edmond J. Safra Foundation, the Museum upgraded the technology in Edmond J. Safra Hall, installing multiple video cameras, new lighting, an upgraded sound system and a TriCaster for polished audio and video recording and live streamed presentations.
"Virtual events have entertained and educated us throughout the pandemic and offered a lifeline to arts and culture organizations," said Jack Kliger, President & CEO of the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust. "Thanks to the Edmond J. Safra Foundation, we have upgraded our theater to better connect with our audiences in their homes. As we plan programs for the new year, we invite production companies, theatre companies and anyone seeking a place to showcase their work to our theater."
This fall, the Museum presented two live streamed concerts from the theatre featuring Frank London's Klezmer Brass Allstars and klezmer-rock band Golem. Algemeiner hosted a virtual gala from the space in early December, and later this month, the nation's largest Yiddish culture festival will stream live from Edmond J. Safra Hall.
For specifics about the theater's technology, requirements on attendance and other safety measures, and rental rates, visit https://mjhnyc.org/space-rental/edmond-j-safra-hall-production-rentals/.
