Mischief's MIND MANGLER: A NIGHT OF TRAGIC ILLUSION Will Open Off-Broadway in November

The play will begin performances on Friday, November 10 at New World Stages.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 2 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen And More to World Photo 3 BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen
Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed

Mischief's MIND MANGLER: A NIGHT OF TRAGIC ILLUSION Will Open Off-Broadway in November

Following Mischief’s critically acclaimed Broadway run of Peter Pan Goes Wrong and the ongoing production of The Play That Goes Wrong Off-Broadway, Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion will begin performances on Friday, November 10 at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) for a limited 16-week engagement through March 3, 2024. The official opening is set for November 19, 2023.

Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion stars original company members Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer and is based on a character originally created in Magic Goes Wrong by Penn Jillette, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields and Teller.

From the minds that brought The Play That Goes Wrong and Peter Pan Goes Wrong to Broadway comes the hilarious new comedy by Mischief. Join the “Mind Mangler” as he returns to the stage following a disappointing two-night run at the Scranton, PA Holiday Inn Conference Center, suite 2B. His new two-man show solo spectacular is predicted to spiral into chaos as he attempts to read your MIND…

Direct from a UK Tour including sold-out West End performances, Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion is a guaranteed night of “laugh-filled, mind-bending silliness” (BroadwayWorld) that will leave you gasping for breath. Not to be missed!

"We're absolutely delighted to be heading back to Manhattan, and not just to collect the belongings Jonathan left in his dressing room at The Ethel Barrymore,” said authors Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields. "We're thrilled to be taking over another theatre at New World Stages. Having two shows at the same theatre complex is amazing and having three shows in New York in 2023 is simply unbelievable! In fact, we're slightly worried someone is pulling our leg. We can't wait to get back to New York and continue making audiences laugh and hopefully amaze them too with some magic!"

The Mind Mangler himself said: "I really hope people come. I've had to sell my house and all my possessions, including my magic tricks, to pay the venue deposit. I still need to pay for my plane ticket. The costs are really spiraling to be honest.  If anyone has any spare cash or any spare magic tricks, please do get in touch-- Actually, don't use that quote it sounds a bit desperate. Let's keep that off the record. Just say ‘I can't wait to take my show to New York. I'm feeling very positive about it!’"

The “Mind Mangler” persuaded the following producers to back this Off-Broadway production – Kevin McCollum, Kenny Wax, and Stage Presence (They regret it). 

Tickets are on sale now at Telecharge.com or by calling Telecharge at 212-239-6200.

Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion is directed by Hannah Sharkey, with set design by Sara Perks, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by David Howe, sound design by Helen Skiera, and video design by Gillian Tan. Ben Hart serves as magic consultant, Steve Brown is the composer, and Tom Nickson is the UK production manager.

Mind Mangler made its premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2022 and was developed into a two-act show for a major UK tour that ran from January 2023 through April 2023, including sold-out West End performances.

 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer

FELLOW TRAVELERS is the epic love story and political thriller led by Matt Bomer (The Normal Heart, The Boys in the Band) and Jonathan Bailey (Company, Wicked movie). The series also stars Jelani Alladin (Frozen on Broadway), Allison Williams (Girls, Peter Pan Live) and Noah J. Ricketts (Frozen on tour, The Great Gatsby). Watch the video trailer!

2
New Report Paints Grim Picture For Chicago Arts Sector; Subscribers Down 39% Over 4 Years Photo
New Report Paints Grim Picture For Chicago Arts Sector; Subscribers Down 39% Over 4 Years

A new report commissioned by Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events by Southern Methodist University’s DataArts group paints a grim picture for Chicago's arts organizations on the sector's post-COVID-19 recovery.

3
Video: Mackintosh Says West End is in a Much Better State Than Broadway Post-COVID Photo
Video: Mackintosh Says West End is in a 'Much Better State' Than Broadway Post-COVID

Cameron Mackintosh recently chatted with ITV News about Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends about his friendship with Sondheim, the process of putting the show together, and more. In the interview, Mackintosh also commented on the recovery efforts of the theater community in the wake of the Covid pandemic. Watch the full video here!

4
Video: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Which MERRILY Song Haunts His Dreams Photo
Video: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Which MERRILY Song 'Haunts His Dreams'

Merrily We Roll Along was recently featured on an episode of CBS Sunday Morning, where the cast discussed the show, Sondheim, and more. In a new clip, Daniel Radcliffe reveals which song from the show 'haunts his dreams'.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Cameron Mackintosh Says West End is in a 'Much Better State' Than Broadway Following COVIDVideo: Cameron Mackintosh Says West End is in a 'Much Better State' Than Broadway Following COVID
Video: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Which MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Song 'Haunts His Dreams'Video: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Which MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Song 'Haunts His Dreams'
Goodman Theatre's THE WHO'S TOMMY and More Take Home Equity Jeff Awards; Full List of Winners!Goodman Theatre's THE WHO'S TOMMY and More Take Home Equity Jeff Awards; Full List of Winners!
Woody Harrelson, Andy Serkis, and Louisa Harland Will Lead David Ireland's ULSTER AMERICAN at Riverside StudiosWoody Harrelson, Andy Serkis, and Louisa Harland Will Lead David Ireland's ULSTER AMERICAN at Riverside Studios

Videos

Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer Video
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty Video
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
SWEENEY TODD
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
HAMILTON

Recommended For You