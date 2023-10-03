Mischief's MIND MANGLER: A NIGHT OF TRAGIC ILLUSION Will Open Off-Broadway in November

Following Mischief’s critically acclaimed Broadway run of Peter Pan Goes Wrong and the ongoing production of The Play That Goes Wrong Off-Broadway, Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion will begin performances on Friday, November 10 at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) for a limited 16-week engagement through March 3, 2024. The official opening is set for November 19, 2023.

Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion stars original company members Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer and is based on a character originally created in Magic Goes Wrong by Penn Jillette, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields and Teller.

From the minds that brought The Play That Goes Wrong and Peter Pan Goes Wrong to Broadway comes the hilarious new comedy by Mischief. Join the “Mind Mangler” as he returns to the stage following a disappointing two-night run at the Scranton, PA Holiday Inn Conference Center, suite 2B. His new two-man show solo spectacular is predicted to spiral into chaos as he attempts to read your MIND…

Direct from a UK Tour including sold-out West End performances, Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion is a guaranteed night of “laugh-filled, mind-bending silliness” (BroadwayWorld) that will leave you gasping for breath. Not to be missed!

"We're absolutely delighted to be heading back to Manhattan, and not just to collect the belongings Jonathan left in his dressing room at The Ethel Barrymore,” said authors Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields. "We're thrilled to be taking over another theatre at New World Stages. Having two shows at the same theatre complex is amazing and having three shows in New York in 2023 is simply unbelievable! In fact, we're slightly worried someone is pulling our leg. We can't wait to get back to New York and continue making audiences laugh and hopefully amaze them too with some magic!"

The Mind Mangler himself said: "I really hope people come. I've had to sell my house and all my possessions, including my magic tricks, to pay the venue deposit. I still need to pay for my plane ticket. The costs are really spiraling to be honest. If anyone has any spare cash or any spare magic tricks, please do get in touch-- Actually, don't use that quote it sounds a bit desperate. Let's keep that off the record. Just say ‘I can't wait to take my show to New York. I'm feeling very positive about it!’"

The “Mind Mangler” persuaded the following producers to back this Off-Broadway production – Kevin McCollum, Kenny Wax, and Stage Presence (They regret it).

Tickets are on sale now at Telecharge.com or by calling Telecharge at 212-239-6200.

Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion is directed by Hannah Sharkey, with set design by Sara Perks, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by David Howe, sound design by Helen Skiera, and video design by Gillian Tan. Ben Hart serves as magic consultant, Steve Brown is the composer, and Tom Nickson is the UK production manager.

Mind Mangler made its premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2022 and was developed into a two-act show for a major UK tour that ran from January 2023 through April 2023, including sold-out West End performances.