Miriam Miller Promoted To Principal Dancer At New York City Ballet

New York City Ballet has announced that Miriam Miller has been promoted to Principal Dancer. The promotion was made on Thursday, January 30 by NYCB Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford and Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan, following a performance of George Balanchine's Variations Pour une Porte et un Soupir, in which Miller performed the leading female role. Miller debuted in the role the previous evening, and is scheduled to debut next in Alexei Ratmansky's new work for NYCB, Paquita, on February 7.

During the 2024-25 Season, Miller has also debuted in leading roles in Balanchine's Concerto Barocco, Coppélia (Prayer), Monumentum pro Gesualdo, and Tschaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 2.

Miller was born in Iowa City, Iowa, and began her dance training in 2001 at University of Iowa Youth Ballet and School of Dance under the direction of Kathryn Smith. In 2006, she began studying with Sarah Barragan at City Ballet of Iowa. She attended summer courses at the School of American Ballet (SAB), the official school of New York City Ballet, in 2011 and 2012, enrolling as a full-time student during the 2012 winter term. Miller became an apprentice with NYCB in January 2015. She joined the Company as a member of the corps de ballet in January 2016 and was promoted to Soloist in January 2022.

While still an apprentice with NYCB, Miller performed the role of Titania in George Balanchine's A Midsummer Night's Dream. Since joining NYCB, Miller has performed featured roles in a range of other works by Balanchine, Peter Martins, Justin Peck, Tiler Peck, and Jerome Robbins, among others. She has also originated featured roles in work by Amy Hall Garner, Justin Peck, Pam Tanowitz, and Lauren Lovette.

Miller is a recipient of the 2017 Princess Grace Award.