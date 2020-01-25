Miranda Cuckson Comes To PREFORMANCES WITH ALLISON CHARNEY

Violinist Miranda Cuckson makes her series debut at PREFORMANCES WITH Allison Charney's matinee concert - CHAMBER MUSIC CELEBRATION - this Thursday, January 30th @2pm at New York City's acoustical gem, Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center. Cuckson will play Dave Soldier's "Hammer and Anvil" for solo violin. Cellist Sophie Shao joins Cuckson for Iannis Xenakis' "Dhipli Zyia" and violist Daniel Panner will round out the group for Zoltán Kodaly's "Intermezzo for String Trio" and the finale of Beethoven's "String Trio, op. 3".

Thursday's CHAMBER MUSIC CELEBRATION also features performances by the Neave Trio, violinist Lisa Tipton, cellist Susan Salm, pianist Craig Ketter and soprano Allison Charney performing music by Rachmaninoff, Debussy, Strauss, Wolfgang Florey and Marianna Rosett.

For tickets, go to: www.preformances.org





