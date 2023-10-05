Miolina Returns To The Skyscraper Museum With CASTLES & CATHEDRALS

Violin duo Miolina returns to The Skyscraper Museum in their program "Castles & Cathedrals." The soaring heights of these buildings made them the skyscrapers of their time. Today, they continue to capture our eyes, even as cities have grown taller and taller.

Miolina will perform works inspired by the spirit of castles & cathedrals. Their show will include works by composers Lynn Bechtold, Joe Hisaishi, Takuma Itoh, Kyle McGucken, Jean-Philippe Rameau/arr. Guignon, Camille Saint-Saëns, & Rentarō Taki.

This concert is funded with support from NYSCA, the Office of Governor Kathy Hochul, and the NY State Legislature..

The concert is FREE, but you must book a timed-ticket for 7pm on Friday, October 27 on Eventbrite: Click Here