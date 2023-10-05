Miolina Returns To The Skyscraper Museum With CASTLES & CATHEDRALS

The performance is on Friday, October 27, 2023 @ 7PM.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 2 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen And More to World Photo 3 BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen
Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed

Miolina Returns To The Skyscraper Museum With CASTLES & CATHEDRALS

Miolina Returns To The Skyscraper Museum With CASTLES & CATHEDRALS

Violin duo Miolina returns to The Skyscraper Museum in their program "Castles & Cathedrals." The soaring heights of these buildings made them the skyscrapers of their time. Today, they continue to capture our eyes, even as cities have grown taller and taller.

Miolina will perform works inspired by the spirit of castles & cathedrals. Their show will include works by composers Lynn Bechtold, Joe Hisaishi, Takuma Itoh, Kyle McGucken, Jean-Philippe Rameau/arr. Guignon, Camille Saint-Saëns, & Rentarō Taki.

This concert is funded with support from NYSCA, the Office of Governor Kathy Hochul, and the NY State Legislature..

The concert is FREE, but you must book a timed-ticket for 7pm on Friday, October 27 on Eventbrite: Click Here




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
HERE LIES LOVE Announces Post-Show People Power Disco Hour Series Photo
HERE LIES LOVE Announces Post-Show 'People Power Disco Hour' Series

HERE LIES LOVE announces the launch of People Power Disco Hour, a series of post-show DJ sets starting this Saturday, October 7. Join the party and dance the night away!

2
Arielle Jacobs Joins HERE LIES LOVE Sings The Songs Of J. Oconer Navarro At 54 Below Photo
Arielle Jacobs Joins HERE LIES LOVE Sings The Songs Of J. Oconer Navarro At 54 Below

J. Oconer Navarro and the cast of Here Lies Love will take the stage at 54 Below for an evening of his original music on October 9 at 7pm. Leading lady Arielle Jacobs, whose breakout performance as Imelda Marcos has garnered praise from critics and audiences, joins the previously announced cast members in celebrating Navarro's work

3
Video: LES MISERABLES West End Interrupted By Just Stop Oil Protesters Photo
Video: LES MISERABLES West End Interrupted By Just Stop Oil Protesters

Five Just Stop Oil protesters have been arrested after storming the stage at the October 4 evening performance of Les Miserables on London's West End.  

4
Photos: Maryland Governor and First Lady Welcome Cast of THE WIZ to Their Home Photo
Photos: Maryland Governor and First Lady Welcome Cast of THE WIZ to Their Home

Maryland Governor Wes Moore and the First Lady Dawn Moore visited the National Tour of The Wiz in Baltimore and welcomed various cast and creative team members to their home on Monday, September 25.

More Hot Stories For You

HERE LIES LOVE Announces Post-Show 'People Power Disco Hour' SeriesHERE LIES LOVE Announces Post-Show 'People Power Disco Hour' Series
Arielle Jacobs Joins HERE LIES LOVE Sings The Songs Of J. Oconer Navarro At 54 BelowArielle Jacobs Joins HERE LIES LOVE Sings The Songs Of J. Oconer Navarro At 54 Below
Video: LES MISERABLES West End Interrupted By Just Stop Oil ProtestersVideo: LES MISERABLES West End Interrupted By Just Stop Oil Protesters
Photos: Maryland Governor and First Lady Welcome Cast of THE WIZ to Their HomePhotos: Maryland Governor and First Lady Welcome Cast of THE WIZ to Their Home

Videos

Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix Video
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
HADESTOWN
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
ALADDIN

Recommended For You