Mimi Garrard Dance Theatre to Present A SPIRITUAL JOURNEY at the Rubin Museum of Art

Mimi Garrard of Mimi Garrard Dance Theatre will present a special invitation only film event, A Spiritual Journey, on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 2pm at the Rubin Museum of Art.

With direction, camera, and editing from Mimi Garrard, and costumes by Mindy Nelson, the program consists of four dances created for video - "Realeyes," "Mestos," and "Seasons of the Mind" explore a mythical idealized world, while "Notes from the Underground Percussionist" uses the words of Fyodor Dostoevsky to explore the dark side of human nature.

EVENT DETAILS:

A Spiritual Journey Program

"Realeyes"

Dancer: Austin Selden

Music: Tom Hamilton

"Notes from the Underground Percussionist"

Performer: Jonathan MevillePratt

Singer and music: Jonathan Melville Pratt

Text: Dostoevsky selected by Mimi Garrard

"Mestos"

Dancers: Tim Bendernagel and Kate Jewett

Music: Tom Hamilton

"Seasons of the Mind"

Dancers: Tim Bendernagel and Cynthia Koppe

Music: Joao Castro Pinto

About Mimi Garrard

Mimi Garrard was a dancer with Alwin Nikolais. He produced her concerts at the Henry Street Playhouse for ten years before she toured under the National Endowment Touring Program. In collaboration with James Seawright, her work was commissioned for CBS Camera Three and WGBH Boston television. She has created more than ninety works for the stage which have been performed throughout the United States and in South America. She received two grants for choreography from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Most recently Mimi Garrard has begun experimenting in new ways, creating dance for video using digital techniques to transform the dance material. Her work in this area is unique and is gaining increasing attention, being shown internationally on television, in museums and galleries, and in festivals. It was also shown on the dome of the planetarium in Jackson, Mississippi, and on the BBC BIG screen throughout England. She has participated in 2247 film festivals and won 1241 first place awards. She won the Distinguished Alumnae Award from Sweet Briar College in 2019.

She has a half hour monthly television program on Manhattan Neighborhood Network in Manhattan, New York that is streamed live at the time of broadcast (247 programs to date). She received a life- time achievement award from the Institute of Arts and Letters in Mississippi for her outstanding achievement in dance both for video and for the stage.