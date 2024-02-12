Milwaukee Rep Announces PRELUDE TO A KISS THE MUSICAL World Premiere and More for 2024/25 Season

Milwaukee Repertory Theater's 2024/25 Season with 12 world-class productions, three of which will take will take place off-site while the new Associated Bank Theater Center is under construction.

The 2024/25 Season features a World Premiere musical based off the Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony-nominated play by Craig Lucas, Prelude to a Kiss: The Musical, two World Premiere musicals created by Artistic Director Mark Clements in the Stackner Cabaret, Women of Rock and The Craic, a Studio Season with the regional premiere of The Coast Starlight direct from Lincoln Center and a bilingual play, Espejos: Clean, and the acclaimed London West End production of The Woman in Black with its stellar British cast.

“In this year of transition, as we eagerly await the completion of our new home in the Associated Bank Theater Center, we have crafted a season packed with world class offerings that will entertain and inspire our dedicated patrons,” said Artistic Director Mark Clements. “I'm excited for this new journey as we have the rare opportunity this season to introduce audiences to plays we might not have been able to produce in our current home given our technical and spatial limitations. It is going to be an incredible season that will stretch us artistically and logistically with three World Premieres, two musicals in the Powerhouse season, the fourth installment of the Classics Initiative with Romeo and Juliet, an acclaimed international tour, two contemporary and daring plays in the Stiemke Studio Season, and four full-throttle musical offerings in the Stackner Cabaret. I can't wait for Milwaukee audiences to come along for the ride.”

Milwaukee Repertory Theater's 2024/25 Powerhouse Season productions will take place in three venues across the greater Milwaukee area: The Harris Theater at Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts (3270 Mitchell Park Dr, Brookfield), the Marcus Performing Arts Center – Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall (929 N. Water St, Milwaukee), and in Milwaukee Rep's Stiemke Studio (108 E Wells St.). The Stiemke Studio Season and Stackner Cabaret Season will remain in their respective venues during construction.

The first production of the 2024/25 Powerhouse Season kicks off with Prelude to a Kiss, a powerful moving World Premiere musical that gives the phrase “for better or worse” new meaning. A co-production with South Coast Repertory, Prelude to a Kiss is adapted from the Tony-nominated play by Broadway great Craig Lucas (The Light in the Piazza, American in Paris) that also inspired the 1992 hit film of the same name, and with a breathtaking score by Daniel Messé (Amélie) and Sean Hartley (Little Women the Musical). It will be performed at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts. Next up in the Stiemke Studio, from acclaimed writer George Brant (Grounded) comes Marie and Rosetta. Starring Milwaukee Rep favorites Alexis J Roston (Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill; Nina Simone: Four Women) and Bethany Thomas (Ragtime, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), this play unearths the unsung roots of the fearless “Godmother of Rock'n'Roll” and her wide-eyed protégée Marie Knight - as they begin their revolutionary ascent to become one of the most influential teams in music. Continuing in the Stiemke Studio, direct from London's West End, comes the spine-tingling theatrical event that has kept millions of audiences on the edge of their seats for more than 30 years, The Woman in Black, adapted by Stephen Mallatratt. Following The Woman in Black comes the fourth play in Milwaukee Rep's Classic Initiative Romeo and Juliet, adapted and directed by Laura Braza in the Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall. Shakespeare's famed love story soars to new heights, grounded in live original music that evokes the bright, blue-collared sounds of bluegrass and folk rock. Closing out the Powerhouse Season is the electrifying musical Million Dollar Quartet in the Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall. Join Rock ‘n' roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins as they make history in this award-winning smash-hit musical.

The Stiemke Studio Season, which will take place in the current Stiemke Studio, begins with the Midwest premiere of Keith Bunin's The Coast Starlight. Directed by Mark Clements, this NYT Critic's pick left audiences stunned at Lincoln Center last year and looks at what happens when life is about to go off the rails. The second production in the Studio Season is the brilliant new play Espejos: Clean, by Christine Quintana. It is a potent look at isolation and the power of being seen with bilingual Spanish and English supertitles.

The Stackner Cabaret Season, which will remain in the current Stackner Cabaret, starts with the ultimate celebration of the legendary women who changed rock music forever in the World Premiere event Women of Rock created by Mark Clements. Next, from the creators of Guys on Ice comes the smash-hit Lumberjacks in Love where big laughs meet unexpected romance in the Northwoods. Music and great company collide in this next World Premiere written by Mark Clements and Deannie Vallone - The Craic brings together a group of master storyteller-musicians to South Kerry's most welcoming pubs, where stories and songs flow as easy as a whiskey and a pint. Closing out the Stackner Season is the beloved musical by Jason Robert Brown, The Last Five Years. Watch as two young New Yorkers fall in and out of love in this emotionally powerful and intimate musical.

Milwaukee Rep's holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol, celebrates its 49th Anniversary in the historic Pabst Theater with Rep favorite Matt Daniels returning as Ebenezer Scrooge.

Subscriptions are now available for renewing and new Subscribers. Subscription prices for the 2024/25 Season range from $112-$656. Packages available are the Ultimate 11-play package, which includes the entire season spanning all three of Milwaukee Rep's performance spaces; Powerhouse/Stackner Cabaret 9-play package; Powerhouse/Stiemke Studio 7-play package; Powerhouse 5-play package; Stackner Cabaret 4-Play package as well as a Create Your Own Season package and Flex Passes. Single Tickets will go on sale later in the summer. For additional information on Subscription offerings, please contact Milwaukee Rep's Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.

More information, including production dates and details, can be found below.

2024/25 Season

The Coast Starlight

By Keith Bunin

Directed by Mark Clements

September 3 – October 6, 2024

Stiemke Studio

What happens when life is about to go off the rails

Direct from Lincoln Center where it left both critics and audiences stunned, the intensely funny and resonant The Coast Starlight pulls into Milwaukee. A young man armed with a secret that can land him in terrible trouble boards the Coast Starlight, the long-distance train that runs from Los Angeles to Seattle. With the help of his fellow travelers, all of whom are reckoning with their own choices, he has one thousand miles to figure out a way forward.

Women of Rock

World Premiere Event

Created by Mark Clements

September 6 – November 3, 2024

Stackner Cabaret

The iconic songs of legendary women

Get ready for the ultimate celebration of the legendary women who changed rock music forever. With soaring vocals, powerful songwriting and phenomenal cool, trailblazing superstars like Janis Joplin, Tina Turner, Joan Jett, Debbie Harry, Alanis Morissette, Brandi Carlile, P!nk and more, gave us anthems that rose to the top of the charts. In this unforgettable live concert, top notch performers deliver stunning renditions of hit songs from the 60s, 70s, 80s to today, and share the stories behind the music. This is a World Premiere event that you won't want to miss!

Prelude to a Kiss: The Musical

World Premiere Event

Music by Daniel Messé

Lyrics by Sean Hartley & Daniel Messé

Book by Craig Lucas

Directed by David Ivers

September 10 – October 20, 2024

The Harris Theater | Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

A John (Jack) D. Lewis New Play Development Program Production

Co-production with South Coast Repertory

Just one kiss can change everything

This hit romantic comedy soars to new heights in a World Premiere musical that refreshes and elevates its fairy tale love story. When Peter and Rita are approached by a mysterious guest at their storybook wedding, the boundaries of true love are tested, taking them on a fantastic journey of self-discovery. Adapted from the Tony-nominated play by Broadway great Craig Lucas (The Light in the Piazza, American in Paris) that also inspired the 1992 hit film of the same name, and with a breathtaking score by Daniel Messé (Amélie) and Sean Hartley (Little Women the Musical), you'll love this powerfully moving musical that gives the phrase “for better or worse” new meaning.

Marie and Rosetta

By George Brant

Directed by E. Faye Butler

October 22 – December 22, 2024

Stiemke Studio

The unsung story of Rock 'n' Roll's roof-raising soul sisters

Before Little Richard, Johnny Cash, and Jimi Hendrix, Sister Rosetta Tharpe's groundbreaking blend of gospel music, swing rhythms and fierce electric guitar made her an unconventional music superstar in the 1930s and 40s. Acclaimed writer George Brant (Grounded) unearths the unsung roots of the fearless “Godmother of Rock 'n' Roll” and her wide-eyed protégée Marie Knight, as they begin their revolutionary ascent to become one of the most influential teams in music history. Starring Rep favorites Alexis J Roston (Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill; Nina Simone: Four Women) and Bethany Thomas (Ragtime, Hedwig and the Angry Inch) and featuring a rich mix of songs from the early days of rock 'n roll, this magnetic play with music is a sure-fire can't-miss show.

Lumberjacks in Love

Book & Lyrics by Fred Alley

Music by James Kaplan

Story by Fred Alley & James Kaplan

Directed & Choreographed by Jeffrey Herbst

November 8, 2024 – January 12, 2025

Stackner Cabaret

Big laughs meet unexpected romance in Wisconsin's Northwoods

A smash hit in Wisconsin and around the country, Lumberjacks in Love is a hilarious show filled with up nort' humor and fun-loving songs. From the creators of Guys on Ice, this flannel-clad musical takes us to the Northwoods in 1912, where a camp of burly lumberjacks revel in their bachelor lives as the only men in hundreds of miles — until a special delivery named Rose shows up and flips their lives around like a flapjack. Nothing is quite like it seems for these colorful characters as they search for friendship, romance and truth in this irresistible, light-hearted musical comedy.

The Craic

World Premiere Event

Written by Mark Clements and Deanie Vallone

Directed by Mark Clements

January 17 – March 16, 2025

Stackner Cabaret

A John (Jack) D. Lewis New Play Development Program Production

Music and great company in an iconic Irish pub

Step in to one of South Kerry's most welcoming pubs, somewhere along the Dingle peninsula, where stories and songs flow as easy as a whiskey and a pint – with a group of master storyteller-musicians leading the way. From jigs and fairy tales, to drinking songs and war stories, you'll enjoy good cheer and great company while having some craic along the way. The Irish spirit of love and resilience shines through in classics like “Danny Boy,” “Whiskey in the Jar,” “Star of the County Down” and “The Irish Rover” that'll have you raising a glass and shouting sláinte by the end of the show!

The Woman in Black

Adapted by Stephen Mallatratt

January 21 – March 23, 2025

Stiemke Studio

A spine-tingling theatrical event

Direct from London's West End comes the chilling and electrifying theatrical event that has kept millions of audiences on the edge of their seats for more than 30 years. Director Robin Herford's production is a gripping study in atmosphere, illusion, and controlled horror. A lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over him and his family by the specter of a woman in black - engages a skeptical young actor to help him tell his terrifying story and hopefully exorcise the fear that grips his soul. As they reach further into his darkest memories, they find themselves ensnared in a world of eerie marshes and moaning winds. What happens next is something you must see to believe!

Romeo and Juliet

Presented by The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Laura Braza

February 25 – March 30, 2025

Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall | Marcus Performing Arts Center

Passion and romance illuminate the heart of Appalachia

In a small, hardscrabble Appalachian village, hope for the future takes the form of two star-crossed lovers who risk everything to be together. Can the passionate romance and youthful innocence of a radiant new generation illuminate this patchwork town and its desperate elders, torn apart by generations of neglect? Shakespeare's famed love story soars to new heights, grounded in live original music that evokes the bright, blue-collar sounds of bluegrass and folk-rock that echo through the hills and hollers. In the spirit of Milwaukee Rep hits like As You Like It, Romeo and Juliet is conceived and directed by the creator of our recent popular production of Much Ado About Nothing.

The Last Five Years

Written and Composed by Jason Robert Brown

March 21 – May 18, 2025

Stackner Cabaret

The course of true love never did run smooth

Tony-winning composer Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County), delivers ballads of every shade in this emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy telling her story backwards while Jamie tells his story chronologically. Named one of the 10 best shows of 2001 by TIME Magazine this brilliant musical, with a fantastic score that has become a modern classic. Captivating both audiences and critics earning it a Drama Desk Award (music and lyrics), a film adaptation and productions around the world.

Espejos: Clean

By Christine Quintana

Spanish translation and adaptation by Paula Zelaya Cervantes

April 8 – May 11, 2025

Stiemke Studio

Unexpected paths converge in this brilliant new play

The lives of two women with vastly different life experiences intersect at a resort in Cancún. Adriana manages the housekeeping staff and a world away from the home she left. Sarah, sister of the bride and the self-declared disaster of the family, is just trying to keep it together at this destination wedding. A torrential downpour forces the women together, and through a series of misunderstandings breaks open the secrets both women have taught themselves to ignore. A bilingual play with Spanish and English supertitles, Espejos: Clean is a potent look at isolation and the power of being seen.

Million Dollar Quartet

Book by Colin Escott & Floyd Mutrux

Original Concept and Direction by Floyd Mutrux

Directed by Laura Braza

April 22 – May 25, 2025

Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall | Marcus Performing Arts Center

The electrifying story of how four stars made rock 'n' roll history

Rock ‘n' roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins are brought together by an extraordinary twist of fate on a December evening in 1956. This meeting at Sun Records would become one of the greatest jam sessions of all time. Based on a true story, Million Dollar Quartet brings that momentous occasion to vibrant life featuring a glorious score of rock ‘n' roll, gospel, R&B, and country hits, performed live onstage by world-class actors and musicians. Songs include “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Hound Dog” and more. Don't miss this irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, and celebrations that is both heartwarming and hilarious in this award-winning smash-hit musical.

OFF –SUBSCRIPTION

A Christmas Carol

By Charles Dickens

Directed by Mark Clements

Presented by Jay Franke & David Herro

November 26 – December 24, 2024

Pabst Theater

Sponsored by West Bend Mutual Insurance

Milwaukee's Favorite Holiday Tradition

A Christmas Carol is one of the best-known and well-loved stories in the English language. During the course of one memorable Christmas Eve, the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future help Ebenezer Scrooge discover that it is never too late to change his miserly ways. Milwaukee Rep favorite Matt Daniels returns to play Scrooge, as enchanting music, dance, costumes, scenery, and special effects will once again fill the theater to tell this timeless tale of love, hope and redemption.

All plays, artists and dates subject to change.

About Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Milwaukee Rep is the largest performing arts organization in Wisconsin with three unique performance venues in the Associated Bank Theater Center. For over seven decades, Milwaukee Rep has been a centerpiece of Milwaukee's vibrant arts and cultural scene with productions ranging from Broadway musicals to Shakespeare to American Classics and New Works that are entertaining, inclusive, and impactful. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater ignites positive change in the cultural, social, and economic vitality of its community by creating world-class theater experiences that entertain, provoke, and inspire meaningful dialogue among an audience representative of Milwaukee's rich diversity.