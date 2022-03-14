Miller Theatre's Bach Series Concludes With Dinnerstein And Gerlach In The Gamba Sonatas

Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts concludes its 2021-22 Bach series with GAMBA SONATAS featuring pianist Simone Dinnerstein and cellist Alexis Pia Gerlach, Tuesday, April 12, 8:00 PM. The event was previously scheduled on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

From Miller Theatre Executive Director Melissa Smey: "Simone Dinnerstein and Alexis Pia Gerlach play beautifully, each are expert interpreters of J.S. Bach, and together they are a phenomenal duo. We look forward to sharing this thoughtful, contemplative, and joyful program performed by two exquisite artists."



In this intimate recital, celebrated pianist Simone Dinnerstein is joined by the expressive cellist Alexis Pia Gerlach for their unique interpretation of Bach's three Gamba Sonatas.

Program:

J.S. Bach Sonata in G major, BWV 1027 (c. 1736-41)

Sonata in D major, BWV 1028 (c. 1736-41)

Sonata in G minor, BWV 1029 (c. 1736-41)



Artists:

Simone Dinnerstein, piano

Alexis Pia Gerlach, cello

American pianist Simone Dinnerstein is known as "an artist of strikingly original ideas and irrefutable integrity" (The Washington Post). Her self-produced recording of Bach's Goldberg Variations in 2007 brought her considerable attention, with The New York Times calling her "a unique voice in the forest of Bach interpretation." She has made twelve albums, all of which topped the Billboard classical charts, with repertoire ranging from Beethoven to Ravel. Her most recent album is Undersong (Orange Mountain Music, 2022), the third album she recorded during the pandemic.

The New York-based pianist's schedule has taken her around the world, playing with orchestras ranging from the New York Philharmonic and the Montreal Symphony Orchestra to the London Symphony Orchestra, the Orchestra Sinfonica Nazionale Rai, and the Havana Lyceum Orchestra, which she brought from Cuba to tour the United States for the very first time. She has also played in venues from Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center to the Berlin Philharmonie, the Vienna Konzerthaus, the Seoul Arts Center, and the Sydney Opera House. Performance highlights include Piano Concerto No. 3, a composition by Philip Glass for her that was co-commissioned by twelve American and Canadian orchestras; New Work for Goldberg Variations, a collaboration with choreographer Pam Tanowitz; and the premiere of André Previn and Tom Stoppard's Penelope at the Tanglewood, Ravinia, and Aspen music festivals, working with Renée Fleming and the Emerson String Quartet. Most recently, she created her own string ensemble, Baroklyn, which she directs from the keyboard. Their performance of Bach's cantata Ich Habe Genug in March 2020 filmed live at Miller Theatre and streamed to audiences was the last concert they gave before New York City shut down.

This season, Dinnerstein has taken on a number of new artistic challenges. She gave the world premiere of The Eye Is the First Circle at Montclair State University, the first multi-media production she has conceived, created, and directed, which uses as source materials her father Simon Dinnerstein's painting The Fulbright Triptych and Charles Ives's Piano Sonata No. 2 (Concord). She premiered Richard Danielpour's An American Mosaic, a tribute to those affected by the pandemic, in a performance on multiple pianos placed throughout Brooklyn's Green-Wood Cemetery. She also performed the work live at Columbia University's Butler Library for Miller Theatre's Live from Columbia virtual concert series. She joins Renée Fleming, the Emerson String Quartet, and Uma Thurman for performances of André Previn and Tom Stoppard's Penelope at Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center.

Dedicated to her community in Brooklyn, Dinnerstein founded Neighborhood Classics in 2009, a concert series that raises funds for music education programs in New York City schools, and Bachpacking, a music program for elementary schools. A graduate of The Juilliard School and the Manhattan School of Music, Dinnerstein is on the faculty of the Mannes School of Music.



Cellist Alexis Pia Gerlach has been lauded by the press for the "gripping emotion" and "powerful artistry" of her interpretations; qualities that have led to a career striking for its wide range of artistic collaborations. She has appeared extensively in recitals and as a soloist with orchestras across the U.S., Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and South America, with conductors including Mstislav Rostropovich, James DePreist, and Peter Oundjian.

Gerlach is a founding member of the acclaimed Trio Solisti, with whom she performs at major venues and series across the U.S., including their return this season to Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall for a three-concert series. The trio has recorded extensively to critical acclaim, including an all-Brahms CD due to be released this spring. As a founding member of Concertante, a string sextet based in New York City, she toured throughout North America, Asia, and the Middle East.

Gerlach has performed at major festivals including Marlboro, Aspen, Bridgehampton, La Musica di Asolo, Caramoor, and as a guest artist with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. She has played extensively with Musicians from Marlboro, performing on both national and international tours. A frequent collaborator with dancers, Gerlach has performed as solo cellist with the Paul Taylor Dance Company on tour in India and at New York's City Center, and in a duo with New York City Ballet principal dancer, Damian Woetzel.

Gerlach is active in commissioning and premiering new works from many preeminent composers, such as Kevin Puts, Lowell Liebermann, Shulamit Ran, Richard Danielpour, Tigran Mansurian, and Paul Moravec, and has worked with many others including Philip Glass, Thomas Ades, Osvaldo Golijov, and Bright Sheng. She was born in New York City, and studied with Aldo Parisot at The Juilliard School and The Yale School of Music.

COVID POLICIES AND GUIDELINES

The safety of audiences, staff, and musicians is important to Miller Theatre and to Columbia University. Miller Theatre will act to protect the health and safety of all personnel by following Columbia University guidance and policies. All Miller Theatre events this season will be 75 minutes or less with no intermission to reduce congestion in lobby areas. We have added a mobile ticketing option to provide a seamless, contact-free entry. Beginning March 14, masks are optional and no longer required for entry.



In order to return to Miller Theatre, audiences must:

Provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination along with an accompanying ID

Stay home if you don't feel well

Read the complete details of Miller's COVID-19 policies.

All ticket buyers must agree to adhere to these policies during the ticket-buying process. Should policies adjust, ticket-holders will receive communications with updates.