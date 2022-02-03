Miller Theatre Opens Its 2021-22 Jazz Series With Dezron Douglas Quartet

Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts opens its 2021-22 Jazz series with the Dezron Douglas Quartet, Saturday, March 5, 8:00 PM.

Dezron Douglas is one of the most in-demand young bassists in jazz today. He has performed and recorded with jazz luminaries such as Pharoah Sanders, Cyrus Chestnut, George Cables, Keyon Harrold, and Makaya McCraven.

The New York-based composer, bandleader, and sideman was featured in Miller's Live from Columbia digital series over the pandemic, and now returns with his new quartet.



Artists:

Dezron Douglas, bass

Emilio Modeste, saxophone

George Burton, piano

Joe Dyson, drums

The safety of audiences, staff, and musicians is important to Miller Theatre and to Columbia University. Miller Theatre will act to protect the health and safety of all personnel by following Columbia University, New York State, and New York City guidance and policies. All Miller Theatre events this season will be 75 minutes or less with no intermission to reduce congestion in lobby areas. We have added a mobile ticketing option to provide a seamless, contact-free entry.

In order to return to Miller Theatre, audiences must:

Provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and a booster dose along with an accompanying ID

Wear a disposable surgical mask, KN95 or KF94 mask at all times upon entering the doors of Miller Theatre (disposable surgical masks will be available upon arrival, if needed)

Stay home if you don't feel well

Read the complete details of Miller's COVID-19 policies.

All ticket buyers must agree to adhere to these policies during the ticket-buying process.

