Miller Theatre LIVE FROM COLUMBIA to Streams Pop-Up Concerts

Miller invites the public to take a virtual front-row seat to performances by world-class musicians as part of its celebrated (and free) Pop-Up Concerts.

In anticipation of the return of in-person programming, Miller shares rare, up-close access to concert experiences in unique Columbia settings, and highlights its commitment to contemporary music, including the long-awaited world premiere of Mundoagua, a new commission from the School of the Arts in honor of Columbia's Year of Water.



In previous years of Pop-Up Concerts, audiences sat onstage and enjoyed a free drink during these hour-long weeknight concerts, and mingled with the musicians and fellow concertgoers after the show. This season's iteration features a change in setting for the performers and the listeners, but still offers the same intimate opportunity to experience music-virtually.

Viewers can tune in to millertheatre.com/live-from-columbia to watch and learn more.

Live Stream: Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 4pm

Filmed from the Miller Theatre stage

Arturo O'Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

This fall, as campus life and society relaunch, art plays a leading role. Livestreamed from the Miller stage, located just inside the entry gates to the Morningside campus, Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra perform an exciting program.

In 2019, Columbia University launched the Year of Water, an interdisciplinary investigation of water in all of its social, political, cultural, economic, and environmental complexities. As part of the initiative, the School of the Arts commissioned the composer, musician, and seven-time GRAMMY Award-winner Arturo O'Farrill to write a new work. Mundoagua receives its long-awaited world premiere, paired with another work by O'Farrill, Gulab Jamón, both performed by the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, "one of the best jazz orchestras in existence" (The New Yorker).

Program:

Arturo O'Farrill: Mundoagua (2020) world premiere, commissioned by Columbia University School of the Arts in honor of Columbia's Year of Water

Arturo O'Farrill: Gulab Jamón (2019)

Commissioned by The Greene Space through the auspices of the J L Greene Foundation

*



Plus: A Special Lecture by Arturo O'Farrill

Tuesday, September 14

More info and Livestream at

https://lenfest.arts.columbia.edu/events/arturo-ofarrill-transposing-genres-fluidity-arts



Transposing Genres - Fluidity in the Arts

Introduced by Carol Becker, Dean of Columbia University School of the Arts

Arturo O'Farrill, composer, pianist, and Professor of Global Jazz Studies at UCLA's Herb Alpert School of Music, will discuss several aspects of his music, including how a classically trained musician with an Irish-Mexican-Cuban-German heritage and a propensity toward the avant-garde became the poster boy for Afro Latin Jazz, as well as the creative process in his music, his influences, process, and his newest composition, Mundoagua.



Co-presented by the Arts Initiative; Center for Jazz Studies, Columbia Global Centers, Institute for Latin American Studies, The Institute for Research in African-American Studies, Miller Theatre, Mortimer B. Zuckerman Mind Brain Behavior Institute, and the School of the Arts.

Video premiere: Tuesday, October 12 at 7pm

Filmed in Butler Library

Simone Dinnerstein, piano

Presented in collaboration with Columbia University Libraries

Composer Richard Danielpour listened repeatedly to pianist Simone Dinnerstein's recording of Bach's Goldberg Variations over the pandemic in search of solace and peace. During that time he became inspired to write a new work for solo piano dedicated to the many individuals affected by this dark period. Dinnerstein performs An American Mosaic in the rare setting of one of Columbia's most iconic reading rooms in the prestigious Butler Library.

Program:

Richard Danielpour: An American Mosaic (2020)

originally commissioned by Oregon Bach Festival

Video premiere: Tuesday, November 9 at 7pm

Filmed from the Miller Theatre stage

Yarn/Wire

Laura Barger and Julia Den Boer, piano

Russell Greenberg and Sae Hashimoto, percussion

The "fearless" (Time Out NY) percussion and piano quartet Yarn/Wire performs a pair of works written expressly for them. Thomas Meadowcroft's Walkman Antiquarian, which juxtaposes music technologies to create an altogether unique sonic experience, is paired with the world premiere of Laminar Flow by the Italian composer and sound artist Zeno Baldi.

Program:

Thomas Meadowcroft: Walkman Antiquarian for grand piano, sampler, and two percussion (2013)

Zeno Baldi: Laminar Flow for piano and percussion quartet (2020-21), world premiere