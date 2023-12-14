Miller Theatre Announces The Winter 2024 Season Of Its Free POP-UP CONCERTS

Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts announces the winter 2024 season of POP-UP CONCERTS



"Close to the music" takes on new meaning with this spontaneous, free modern music series with free drinks at cocktail hour. Season includes:



Tuesday, January 23

Ian Antonio, percussion and Josh Modney, violin

Linda Catlin Smith's Dirt Road



Tuesday, February 13

Jay Campbell, cello and Conrad Tao, piano

Beethoven Sonatas



Tuesday, March 12

big dog little dog

Jessie Montgomery, violin and Eleonore Oppenheim, bass



Free admission • Doors at 5:30PM, music at 6PM

at Miller Theatre (2960 Broadway at 116th Street)

All concerts start at 6PM and doors open at 5:30PM. Onstage seating is first-come, first-served.

During Miller's popular free and fun series, Pop-Up Concerts, the audience sits right on stage with free drinks in hand for hour-long, early-evening performances by today's bravest virtuosos. These spontaneous concerts allow artists to explore new ideas in a comfortable yet unique setting.

Tuesday, January 23

Ian Antonio, percussion and

Josh Modney, violin

Linda Catlin Smith's Dirt Road

“I imagined the two instruments as two travelers, moving along a simple landscape, with all of its slight or grand changes” states composer Linda Catlin Smith as she sets the scene for Dirt Road—an hour-long work written for the unlikely combination of percussion and violin. The spellbinding percussionist Ian Antonio and virtuosic violinist Josh Modney, Miller regulars, join together to perform selections from the striking work.

PROGRAM

Linda Catlin Smith selections from Dirt Road (2006)

Tuesday, February 13

Beethoven Sonatas

The mesmerizing cellist Jay Campbell—the only musician ever to receive two Avery Fisher Career Grants—has premiered numerous works on the Miller stage as a member of the acclaimed JACK Quartet. For this Pop-Up, he partners with the incredible pianist Conrad Tao to perform two of the most quintessential works for cello in classical music, Beethoven's Cello Sonatas Nos. 4 and 5. Don't miss this intimate program of emotionally expressive music performed by two of the greatest musicians of our time.

PROGRAM

Ludwig van Beethoven Cello Sonata No. 4 in C major, Op. 102, No. 1

Ludwig van Beethoven Cello Sonata No. 5 in D major, Op. 102, No. 2

Tuesday, March 12

Jessie Montgomery, violin and Eleonore Oppenheim, bass

Big dog little dog is the magnetic improvisational duo of violinist/composer Jessie Montgomery and bassist/songwriter Eleonore Oppenheim. With incredible technique and charming rapport, the pair create lush, cinematic soundscapes that The Strad describes as “deeply beautiful” and “intensely intimate, but also shared and communal.”

Miller Theatre at Columbia University is an acclaimed New York City music venue and concert producer. Founded in 1988, Miller's mission is to develop new audiences; foster enthusiasm for the arts by pioneering new programming approaches; educate the public by presenting specialized programs to a broad audience; discover diverse repertoire and commission new works; and share the University's intellectual riches with the public. A four-time recipient of the ASCAP/Chamber Music America Award for Adventurous Programming, Miller Theatre produces innovative programs, supports the development of new work, and connects creative artists with enquiring audiences.