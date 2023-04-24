MidAmerica Productions And Midam International Name New Artistic Consultant, Cailin Marcel Manson

MidAmerica Productions and MidAm International have appointed Cailin Marcel Manson as their new Artistic Consultant for the 41st season at Carnegie Hall and the international concert residencies abroad in 2023 and 2024.

In his new role as Artistic Consultant, Manson will bring his wealth of experience and creativity to consult and bring new ideas and repertoire suggestions for the upcoming MidAmerica Productions season at Carnegie Hall and the MidAm International residencies in 2024.

When asked about his thoughts regarding this appointment, Manson said: "I am both inspired and driven by what MidAmerica Productions and MidAm International have done over the last 40 years. I am compelled to be a continuing and consistent part of that: crafting and curating those life-changing musical experiences into a season, and stewarding the excellence of MidAmerica Productions and MidAm International into its future."

Manson is currently Associate Professor of Practice in Music and Director of Music Performance at Clark University, Music Director of The Keene Chorale, Music Director of Barn Opera and Artistic Director of the New England Repertory Orchestra. Recently, with MidAmerica Productions, Manson led the New England Symphonic Ensemble and selected choirs, and soloists Soprano Eilana Lappalainen, Mezzo-Soprano Margaret Lattimore, Tenor Abraham Bretón, and Bass Daniel Sumegi in Verdi's Requiem at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall to a sold-out house on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Founder Peter Tiboris expressed his enthusiasm about Manson's appointment: "We are delighted to welcome Cailin Marcel Manson to our team as Artistic Consultant. His extensive experience and creativity will be invaluable in developing innovative programming for our upcoming season. We are confident that he will bring a fresh perspective and inspire our performers and audiences alike."

In addition to consulting, Manson is scheduled to appear on the MidAmerica Productions' 2024 season at Carnegie Hall as well as on the MidAm International Concert Residency in Paris in 2024 with the Orchestre Symphonique Bel'Arte de Paris where he will conduct Faure's Requiem.

Chief Executive Officer of MidAmerica Productions, James Redcay, also spoke highly of Cailin's appointment: "We are thrilled to have Cailin Marcel Manson as our Artistic Consultant. His passion for music and his vast experience as a performer and conductor will undoubtedly bring new energy to our concerts at Carnegie Hall and abroad. We are excited to work with him to create unforgettable performances for our audiences."

Cailin Marcel Manson studied voice performance at Temple University, and opera performance and orchestral conducting at the Universität Mozarteum Salzburg. He has held positions as Music Director and Conductor Laureate of the Chamber Symphony of Atlantic City, Artistic Director and Conductor of the Montgomery County Youth Orchestra, Chair of Vocal Studies at the Hazleton Conservatory for the Performing Arts, Director of Music at The Putney School, and as Music Director of the Bennington County Choral Society.

He has also been a frequent guest conductor, clinician, presenter, panelist, and adjudicator for conventions, conferences, competitions, and music festivals.

ABOUT MIDAMERICA PRODUCTIONS AND MIDAM INTERNATIONAL

Peter Tiboris created and conducted his first concert in New York on January 7, 1984, at Lincoln Center, featuring The American Symphony Orchestra, soloists, and three choruses, the Louisiana Chorale of Acadiana, Camerata Singers of Baton Rouge, and Collegiate Chorale of New York.

For 40 years, MidAmerica Productions has brought together conductors, soloists, and choral and orchestral ensembles from the U.S. and abroad to appear at New York's top venues, including Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, Weill Recital Hall, and Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall; and Alice Tully Hall and Avery Fisher Hall (now David Geffen Hall) at Lincoln Center. In addition to presenting orchestral and choral works, MidAmerica Productions has championed contemporary composers with 98 World Premieres, 38 United States Premieres, and 121 New York Premieres.

In 2004, MidAm International, Inc. was formed to support MidAmerica's growing presence in Europe. Since then, concerts have taken place in Vienna, Salzburg, Florence, Verona, Paris, Lisbon, Porto, Athens, and Syros, with concerts slated in 2024 for Warsaw, Florence, Verona, Venice, Lake Garda, Paris, Vienna, Salzburg, Athens, Syros, Lisbon, Porto, and London.