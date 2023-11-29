Mid-Manhattan Performing Arts Foundation Unveils 2023-24 Season of 'Great Music at St. Bart's'

The Mid-Manhattan Performing Arts Foundation (MMPAF), producer of "Great Music at St. Bart's," is pleased to announce its Click Here. In addition to featuring an array of world-class performers, the series showcases two of New York's most inspiring concert venues: the intimate and acoustically brilliant 150-seat chapel at St. Bartholomew's Church on Park Avenue and 50th Street in Manhattan, and the majestic 900-seat church, an architectural marvel whose Aeolian-Skinner pipe organ is one of the finest examples of the American Classic Organ.

Once again, the season is anchored by the ever-popular "Click Here" on Monday, December 11 at 7:30 p.m. This moving performance of beloved traditional carols and festive new arrangements of sacred and secular Christmas favorites will be presented by the professional musicians of St. Bartholomew's Choir, many of whom frequently appear at the city's most prestigious venues, from Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center to Broadway stages and New York's finest Jazz clubs. The choir will be accompanied by St. Bart's famous Aeolian-Skinner organ, one of the world's largest pipe organs and the largest in New York City, with 12,422 pipes in all, including the recently restored Celestial division housed in the sanctuary dome.

Before audiences are treated to that yuletide treat, however, the 2023-24 season kicks off with an organ recital on Monday, November 13 at 7:30 p.m. by Click Here, a Juilliard-trained musician who serves as associate organist and director of the children's chorister program at St. Bart's. Pattavina will explore the rich colors of the St. Bart's organ in a program of dazzling, spritely repertoire including Alfred Hollins's Song of Sunshine, Seth Bingham's Roulade, and Horatio Parker's Allegretto. An accomplished organ recitalist, he has performed throughout the city, across the country and around the world, including at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, Mechanics Hall (Worcester), Trinity Church Copley Square (Boston), and Methuen Memorial Music Hall, among other venues. He is the 2019 winner of the prestigious Albert Schweitzer Organ Festival and a composer whose Christmas carol, "All in a Stable Cold and Bare," was published by Hal Leonard in 2018.

"Click Here," a post-Thanksgiving recital on Thursday, November 30 at 7:30 p.m, will pay tribute to three musical giants who have haunted the hallowed halls of St. Bart's: Samuel Barber, Amy Beach, and Leontyne Price. Featuring soprano Olivia Sue Greene accompanied by pianist Peiwen Chen, this program of American art song presents romantic 20th Century melodies and thought-provoking poetry. Greene has been a member of the St. Bart's Choir since 2017 and has toured with the acclaimed Westminster Choir, sung with the Opera Theatre and, as a member of the Westminster Symphonic Choir, has performed with ensembles including the New York Philharmonic, Vienna Philharmonic and Philadelphia Orchestra. She also has performed on the operatic stage as Nannetta in Verdi's Falstaff, Giulietta in Bellini's I Capuleti e i Montecchi, and Papagena in Mozart's Die Zauberflöte.

Other highlights of the new Great Music season include two perennial favorites: Baritone Jeff Morrisey's "Click Here" recital on Tuesday, December 12, with piano accompaniment by William F. Trafka, will present traditional carols, carols from around the world, spirituals and popular Christmas favorites inspired by the elegant paintings that adorn the 1919 Ethel Parsons Paullin and Telford Paullin mural in St. Bartholomew's Chapel, which depict scenes connected with the Nativity of Christ; and the free annual "Click Here," a peaceful, contemplative yet celebratory organ recital - including a midnight champagne toast - on December 31 provided by Paolo Bordignon, who serves as organist and choirmaster at St. Bart's.

The springtime portion of the season features the return of the extraordinary chamber musicians The Apple Hill String Quartet performing on Sunday, April 21, 2024; two Lenten Organ Recitals on March 3 by Click Here, a current Juilliard student and rising star in the world of concert organ music, and then on March 10 by Click Here; and a Click Here on March 25, during which the singers of St. Bart's Choir will step out of their altar stalls and take center stage as soloists, presenting a reinterpretation of the themes of Holy Week through the language of secular art song.

The season closes with an evening recital once again featuring Click Here, joined by an ensemble of guest instrumentalists. Bordignon is the harpsichordist for the New York Philharmonic in addition to his roles at St. Bart's. His harpsichord recital in the St. Bart's Chapel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. will celebrate the works of J.S. Bach, George Frideric Handel and Domenico Scarlatti.

"We are delighted to present this new season of Great Music," says Bordignon, who also serves as Musical Director of MMPAF. "This is a wonderful opportunity to highlight the exceptional talent of so many professional musicians who perform weekly at St. Bart's as well as others whom we are honored to have fill our sanctuary and chapel with beautiful sounds that take full advantage of our unique acoustics and inspirational setting. I hope the many music lovers who join us each year will return often this season to enjoy a truly moving and entertaining program of concerts, and that many others will come experience the incredible atmosphere created when outstanding performances are given in such a spiritual and sound-enhancing space."

A complete schedule of concerts in the 2023-24 "Great Music at St. Bart's" concert series as well as ticket information and additional details on the performers and MMPAF can be found at Click Here.

Great Music at St. Bart's is produced by the Mid-Manhattan Performing Arts Foundation (MMPAF), an independent 501(c)(3) corporation established to cultivate, promote, sponsor and develop the understanding and love of the performing arts as presented at St. Bartholomew's Church. The corporation sponsors performances of music, dance, drama, and other performing arts as well as the exhibition of works in the film and fine arts genres. For more information, visit http://mmpaf.org.

St. Bartholomew's Church was founded in January 1835. Its present building, a Byzantine-style structure with an iconic dome, designed by Bertram Goodhue and completed in 1918, has had a vital presence in New York for more than a century. St. Bartholomew's also became a force in the musical life of the city and the wider church: Legendary musicians such as Leopold Stokowski, who went on to a career as one of the world's great conductors, Harold Friedell, James Litton, and William Trafka have served the church as Organist and Choirmaster. For many decades, a world-famous weekly series of Evensongs featuring performances of the great oratorios by St. Bartholomew's Choir was offered free of charge, stressing the parish's commitment to inclusion by ministering to a wide community. Great Music at St. Bart's, an outgrowth of these Evensongs, still offers the greater New York City community top-shelf concert performances at very reasonable ticket prices.

GREAT MUSIC AT ST. BART'S 2023-24 SEASON

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30pm in the Church

ALEXANDER PATTAVINA, ORGANIST, IN RECITAL

Alexander Pattavina, organ

St. Bartholomew's Church is known around the world as home to one of the world's (and New York City's) largest pipe organs, with its thrilling ensemble of 12,422 pipes including the recently restored Celestial division housed in the dome. Associate Organist & Choirmaster Alexander Pattavina explores the rich colors of the instrument in a program of dazzling, spritely repertoire including Alfred Hollins's Song of Sunshine, Seth Bingham's Roulade, and Horatio Parker's Allegretto.

Suggested Donation: $20

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30pm in the Chapel

GHOSTS OF ST. BART'S

Olivia Sue Greene, in recital

Peiwei Chen, piano

Delve into the captivating musical history of St. Bartholomew's Church through a recital that pays tribute to three musical giants who have haunted its hallowed halls: Samuel Barber, Amy Beach, and Leontyne Price. This program of American art song presents romantic melodies and thought-provoking poetry which span the 20th century.

Tickets: $25; additional $5 for tickets purchased at the door on the day of the concert

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30pm in the Church

A JOYOUS CHRISTMAS CONCERT

St. Bartholomew's Choir

Paolo Bordignon, conductor

Alexander Pattavina, organ

The musicians of St. Bartholomew's Choir frequently appear at many of the city's most prestigious venues: from Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, to Broadway stages and New York's finest Jazz clubs. Hear them celebrate the holiday season in our beautiful sanctuary with beloved traditional carols as well as festive new arrangements of sacred and secular Christmas favorites, all accompanied on our famed pipe organ. A sold-out program in past seasons, you won't want to miss this perennial favorite!

Tickets: $50, $30; students and seniors receive a $10 discount for each pricing category

$100 Angel Club Seating (includes a tax-deductible contribution of $50 to Great Music

Additional $5 for tickets purchased at the door on the day of the concert

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30pm in the Chapel

ADORATION OF THE MAGI

Jeff Morrissey, baritone

William K. Trafka, piano

Jeff Morrissey and William Trafka return to St. Bart's with their popular Christmas program inspired by the elegant paintings that adorn the 1919 Ethel Parsons Paullin and Telford Paullin mural in St. Bartholomew's Chapel. The beautiful Adoration of the Magi and the 13 medallions surrounding it depict scenes connected with the Nativity of Christ. Enjoy traditional carols, carols from around the world, spirituals and popular Christmas favorites.

Tickets: $25, $15 for students and seniors

Additional $5 for tickets purchased at the door on the day of the concert

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 11:00pm in the Church

A CONCERT TO USHER IN THE NEW YEAR

Paolo Bordignon, organ

Ring in the new year with a fun and festive concert at 11 pm, followed by a champagne reception at the stroke of midnight. Hear organ favorites like Bach's Prelude and Fugue in D Major and Vierne's Carillon de Westminster played with the console out front-and-center. With over 12,000 pipes sounding into the resplendent nave from both sides of the chancel, the rear gallery, and even above in the dome, the dynamic range and vast color palette of the Æolian- Skinner organ at St. Bartholomew's is an experience to behold in person, enveloped by one of the world's largest musical instruments.

Suggested Donation: $20

Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 4:00pm in the Church

LENTENT ORGAN RECITAL

Eddie Zheng, organ

The tradition of musical programs in Lent goes back many decades at St. Bart's and we're delighted to continue the tradition with these 40-minute organ recitals. A large-screen monitor will enable the audience to sit under the Celestial organ, an ideal listening spot in the nave, while still enjoying an up-close view over the organist's shoulders and of the pedalboard. Eddie Zheng is a New York native and rising star in the world of concert organ music, currently studying at the Juilliard School.

Suggested Donation: $10

Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 4:00pm in the Church

LENTENT ORGAN RECITAL

Alexander Pattavina, organ

The tradition of musical programs in Lent goes back many decades at St. Bart's and we're delighted to continue the tradition with these 40-minute organ recitals. A large-screen monitor will enable the audience to sit under the Celestial organ, an ideal listening spot in the nave, while still enjoying an up-close view over the organist's shoulders and of the pedalboard.

Suggested Donation: $10

Monday, March 25, 2024 at 6:00pm in the Chapel

A HOLY WEEK MEDITATION IN SONG

Soloists from St. Bartholomew's Choir

Join the singers of St. Bartholomew's Choir as they step out of the choir stalls and take center stage as soloists, presenting a concert that reinterprets themes of Holy Week through the language of secular art song. Experience the beauty, introspection, and contemplation of this unique musical offering, where the everyday meets the divine.

Tickets: $25, $15 for students and seniors

Additional $5 for tickets purchased at the door on the day of the concert

Sunday, April 21, 2024 at 2:30pm in the Chapel

APPLE HILL STRING QUARTET

Called "dashing and extraordinary" by The Strad magazine, the Apple Hill String Quartet are the Artistic Directors and resident musicians at the Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music, winner of the CMAcclaim award from Chamber Music America. The Quartet serves as the Music Directors for Apple Hill's Summer Chamber Music Workshop in Nelson, New Hampshire, cultivating connection and understanding among people of diverse backgrounds, cultures, playing levels, and ages through music performance and education centered around the values of acceptance, inclusivity, creative expression, and encouragement.

The Quartet performs and teaches worldwide in venues as diverse as the Curtis Institute of Music, Oberlin Conservatory, the Conservatorio National de Musica in Lima, Peru, the Gitameit Music School in Yangon, Myanmar, the Ketermaya refugee camp outside Beirut, Lebanon, and Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities in Keene, NH. Their program will feature music of LGBTQIA composers Jennifer Higdon, Yaz Lancaster, Arthur Russell (arr. Mike Kelley), and Samuel Barber.

Tickets: $25, $15 for students and seniors

Additional $5 for tickets purchased at the door on the day of the concert

Tuesday, April 30, 2020 at 7:30pm in the Chapel

PAOLO BORDIGNON, HARPSICHORDIST, IN RECITAL

Paolo Bordignon, harpsichord

Ensemble of guest instrumentalists

The year 1685 saw the births of three of musical history's greatest creators: Johann Sebastian Bach, George Frideric Handel, and Domenico Scarlatti. The harpsichord was the primary domestic keyboard instrument of the high Baroque and all three of these composers wrote masterfully and prolifically for it. Join us for this program including Handel's Suite in E major (with the Harmonious Blacksmith Variations), a few handfuls of Scarlatti's 555 Sonatas for harpsichord, and Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 5, a tour-de-force of the Baroque repertoire and the first keyboard concerto in history.

Tickets: $25, $15 for students and seniors

Additional $5 for tickets purchased at the door on the day of the concert

Tickets are available through the Box Office at St. Bartholomew's Church, 325 Park Avenue, New York, NY, and are available online at www.mmpaf.org