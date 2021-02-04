Michelle Williams Joins Peggy Lee Biopic FEVER

After many years of development, it was announced today that Michelle Williams will play singer Peggy Lee in Todd Haynes' upcoming biopic, "Fever."

Marc Platt, Reese Witherspoon, and Pamela Koffler & Christine Vachon are on board as producers; word has it that Billie Eilish is also circling an executive producer role, according to Deadline.

Peggy Lee died in 2002 after a long career on stage and screen. Her version of "Fever" featured new lyrics, and is probably the most iconic recording of the classic song.

Her one-woman show, "Peg," played Broadway in 1983. She wrote and starred in the show herself.

Michelle Williams is an American actress. She starred in the popular television teen drama series Dawson's Creek (1998-2003). She earned her first Academy Award in 2005 for her performance as the wife of a gay man in Brokeback Mountain. Williams went on to gain critical acclaim for playing emotionally troubled women coping with loss or loneliness in the independent dramas Wendy and Lucy (2008), Blue Valentine (2010), and Manchester by the Sea (2016). For portraying Marilyn Monroe in My Week with Marilyn (2011), she won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress. Film credits also include Shutter Island (2010), the fantasy film Oz the Great and Powerful (2013), the musical The Greatest Showman (2017), and the superhero film Venom (2018).

On Broadway, Williams has starred in revivals of the musical Cabaret in 2014 and the drama Blackbird in 2016. For playing a sexually abused woman in Blackbird, she received a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play.

Most recently, Williams won an Emmy for her portrayal of dancer, singer, and Broadway icon Gwen Verdon in the FX series "Fosse/Verdon."

Listen to Peggy Lee's "Fever" here: