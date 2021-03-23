Michael Urie to Lead Gay Netflix Rom Com From Tony Winner Michael Mayer

Tony award-winning "Spring Awakening" and "Smash" director Michael Mayer will direct feature film "Single All The Way," described as a gay holiday rom com, for Netflix.

Broadway's Michael Urie will lead a cast that also includes Philemon Chambers, Luke MacFarlane, Barry Bostwick, Jennifer Robertson, Jennifer Coolidge and Kathy Najimy, according to Variety.

Desperate to avoid his family's judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter (Urie) convinces his best friend Nick (MacFarlane) to join him for the holidays and pretend that they're now in a relationship. But when Peter's mother sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James (Chambers) - the plan goes awry.

Urie's Broadway credits include "Celebrity Autobiography," "Torch Song," "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying," and the 2020 production of "Grand Horizons."

Mayer's recent directing jobs include "Burn This," "Head Over Heels," and "The Terms of My Surrender" on Broadway and "Funny Girl" on the West End. He won a Tony Award for directing the original Broadway production of "Spring Awakening" in 2007.

Watch Michael Urie on Backstage Live here: