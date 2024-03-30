Michael Ramos Releases New Thriller MURDERS ON DEATH ROW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Michael Ramos has announced the release of his new book, Murders on Death Row. This sequel to Silence in the Silos was released by The Native Publishers in March 2024.

In this heart-pounding sequel, readers are thrust into the relentless pursuit of justice alongside prosecutor Anthony Garcia and his skilled team of detectives. Set against the ominous backdrop of San Quentin's death row, Garcia navigates a spine-chilling legal thriller that races against time to solve a sinister puzzle. As the investigation unfolds, a malevolent force emerges, preying on predators and pushing Garcia to confront personal demons and unsolved mysteries from his past.

From the sun-soaked landscapes of California to the sultry streets of Miami and the ancient mysteries of Florence, Italy, Murders on Death Row takes readers on a relentless journey through the darkest corners of crime and corruption. With pulse-pounding legal drama and electrifying twists, Ramos weaves a tale that will leave readers on the edge of their seats, craving more with every page.

About the Author:

Michael Ramos is an American attorney and acclaimed author known for his mastery of legal thrillers. Born in Redlands, California, Ramos served as the 35th district attorney of San Bernardino County and has been a prominent figure in the legal community for decades. His unique blend of real-world experience and storytelling prowess ensures that Murders on Death Row delivers an authentic and gripping reading experience.

Ramos is also a dedicated family man, married to his wife Gretchen for 43 years and has two children and three grandchildren. His deep roots in the community and his commitment to justice shine through every page of his writing.

Murders on Death Row is available now on Amazon and through major book retailers.

https://www.amazon.com/Murders-Death-Row-Michael-Ramos-ebook/dp/B0CXZC6SV3

For more information about Michael Ramos and his work, visit his website at https://authormichaelramos.com or follow him on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/michaelramosauthor