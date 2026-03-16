Michael Raimondi’s MISTER SNICKERS OF NEW YORK CITY To Premiere At The Fresh Fruit Festival

Playwright Michael Raimondi will debut his play MISTER SNICKERS OF NEW YORK CITY as part of the Fresh Fruit Festival Mainstage lineup. The production, presented by Play Your Part, will be staged at The Wild Project.

The play follows a gay man attempting to build a chosen family while struggling with alcoholism. Set against a visual environment inspired by a New York City pop-up book, the story centers on the protagonist’s relationship with his close friend and his dog, Mister Snickers, tracing a personal journey toward sobriety and self-awareness.

Puppet direction, design, and construction for the production will be provided by Aaron Haskell.

The play was developed over a two-year period and originated in a First Draft Playwriting Workshop at Primary Stages Einhorn School of Performing Arts. Raimondi worked on the script with guidance from playwright Matthew Paul Olmos.

In addition to his work in theatre, Raimondi serves as an adjunct professor at Pace University Lubin School of Business, where he teaches arts management. His company, Play Your Part, focuses on developing theatre centered on queer experiences.

The production will be co-produced by Jason Sefferino with associate production by Basement Theatrics.

Performance Schedule

Performances of MISTER SNICKERS OF NEW YORK CITY will take place Monday at 8:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m., and Sunday at 4:00 p.m.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place at The Wild Project, located at 195 East 3rd Street in New York City, as part of the Fresh Fruit Festival Mainstage. Tickets are available through the festival.