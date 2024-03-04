Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Will Receive Cast Recording

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An original cast album will be released for Michael R. Jackson's White Girl in Danger this month. The album will be released in streaming and digital formats from Yellow Sound Label on Friday, March 29.

White Girl in Danger, a fever dream mashup of classic daytime and primetime soap operas, Lifetime movies, and red-hot melodrama, was directed by Tony Award nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly. Meg Zervoulis served as music supervisor. The album, based on last year’s co-production from Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater, is produced by Michael Croiter, Lynne Shankel, and Michael R. Jackson, and co-produced by Meg Zervoulis, with Salman al-Rashid and Accidental Jacket Entertainment serving as executive producers. Lynne Shankel provides orchestrations.

In White Girl in Danger, the citizens of the soap opera town Allwhite face high-stakes drama and intrigue all the days of their lives. But Keesha Gibbs (Latoya Edwards) and the other Blackgrounds have been relegated to backburner stories of slavery and police violence for all of theirs. Keesha is determined to step out of the Blackground and into the center of Allwhite’s juiciest stories. Can Keesha handle the Allwhite attention—especially from the Allwhite Killer on the loose? What role do the other Blackgrounds play in Keesha’s Allwhite schemes? And just whose story is this anyway?

The cast of White Girl in Danger features Rocky Anicette, Liz Lark Brown, LaDonna Burns, Alexis Cofield, Kayla Davion, Shane Donovan, Latoya Edwards, Jennifer Fouché, Morgan Siobhan Green, Molly Hager, Ciara Alyse Harris, Vincent Jamal Hooper, James Jackson Jr., Tarra Conner Jones,Alyse Alan Louis, Lauren Marcus, Jon-Michael Reese, Eric William Morris, and Natalie Walker.

Michael R. Jackson, the show’s creator, reflects: “White Girl in Danger is my satirical love letter to the soap opera genre of my childhood and an emphatic and very Black articulation of my rage against the machinery and narcissism of contemporary American race and racism obsession. It has been my greatest pleasure to return to Yellow Sound Label to get that articulation of rage on the record.”

Michael Croiter, Yellow Sound Label founder and one of the album’s producers, says: “Following the success of A Strange Loop, our label is proud to continue our association with the brilliant Michael R. Jackson. White Girl in Danger is not only both tuneful and provocative, but it actively pushes the envelope with what musical theater can accomplish. We’re thrilled that this album will be available on our label.”

White Girl in Danger ran from March 14 to April 10, 2023 at Second Stage’s Off-Broadway home, the Tony Kiser Theater. The show was originally developed by Vineyard Theatre as part of a multi-year residency for Michael R. Jackson.

Michael R. Jackson is represented on the New York stage this season with the new musical Teeth, currently in previews Off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons.